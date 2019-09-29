NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- The Creighton women moved to 7-3 with a win while Drake and Northern Iowa were both shutout in regional soccer action on Saturday.

Creighton (7-3-0, 1-0-0): Skylar Heinrich and Kylin Grubb scored one goal apiece in a 2-0 win for Creighton over DePaul. Katie Sullivan had seven saves and finished with a shutout for Creighton.

Northern Iowa (4-6-0, 0-1-0): Northern Iowa lost a 5-0 battle with Illinois State.

Drake (3-6-1, 0-1-0): Drake lost 3-0 to Loyola to open Missouri Valley Conference play.

REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Maryland 2 Rutgers 1

Big East Conference 

Creighton 2 DePaul 0

Providence 4 St. John’s 0

Missouri Valley Conference 

Illinois State 5 Northern Iowa 0

Loyola 3 Drake 0

Missouri State 2 Valparaiso 1

Evansville 0 Indiana State 0

Summit League 

South Dakota State 4 New Mexico State 0

Utah Valley 3 North Dakota State 2