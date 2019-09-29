(KMAland) -- The Creighton women moved to 7-3 with a win while Drake and Northern Iowa were both shutout in regional soccer action on Saturday.
Creighton (7-3-0, 1-0-0): Skylar Heinrich and Kylin Grubb scored one goal apiece in a 2-0 win for Creighton over DePaul. Katie Sullivan had seven saves and finished with a shutout for Creighton.
Northern Iowa (4-6-0, 0-1-0): Northern Iowa lost a 5-0 battle with Illinois State.
Drake (3-6-1, 0-1-0): Drake lost 3-0 to Loyola to open Missouri Valley Conference play.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Maryland 2 Rutgers 1
Big East Conference
Creighton 2 DePaul 0
Providence 4 St. John’s 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 5 Northern Iowa 0
Loyola 3 Drake 0
Missouri State 2 Valparaiso 1
Evansville 0 Indiana State 0
Summit League
South Dakota State 4 New Mexico State 0
Utah Valley 3 North Dakota State 2