Creighton Bluejays
(KMAland) -- Creighton picked up a Big East win while Omaha, K-State and Missouri lost and Kansas tied in regional women's college soccer action from Thursday. 

Creighton (8-6-2 overall, 2-3-2 Big East): Jaylin Bosak scored in the 76th minute to lift Creighton to a 1-0 win over Seton Hall (1-12-1, 0-7-0). Katie Sullivan had one save and the shutout. 

Omaha (5-10-1 overall, 2-4-0 Summit): Bailey Cascio and Lexi Kajdasz each scored goals for Omaha in a 4-2 loss to South Dakota (7-9-0, 2-3-0).

Kansas (11-4-2 overall, 3-2-2 Big 12): Ceri Holland scored an equalizer in the 84th minute for Kansas in a 1-1 draw with West Virginia (8-6-2, 3-3-1). 

Kansas State (3-11-2 overall, 1-6-0 Big 12): TCU (10-5-1, 4-2-1) scored four goals in the first half of a 4-0 win over K-State. 

Missouri (7-8-1 overall, 1-6-1 SEC): Alabama (9-4-3) was a 2-1 winner over the Tigers. Julissa Cisneros scored the only goal of the match for Mizzou on a penalty kick.

COMPLETE WOMEN’S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference  

Kansas 1 West Virginia 1 — 2 OT

TCU 4 Kansas State 0

Big Ten Conference 

Minnesota 1 Northwestern 0

Maryland 1 Michigan State 0

Rutgers 1 Michigan 0

Wisconsin 1 Illinois 0

Big East Conference 

Creighton 1 Seton Hall 0

DePaul 1 Georgetown 0 — OT

St. John’s 4 Villanova 3 — OT

Xavier 2 Marquette 1

Butler 1 Providence 0

Southeastern Conference 

Alabama 2 Missouri 1

Arkansas 5 Auburn 0

Kentucky 1 Georgia 1 — 2 OT

Mississippi State 2 LSU 2 — 2 OT

South Carolina 2 Ole Miss 0

Tennessee 1 Florida 0

Texas A&M 2 Vanderbilt 1 — 2 OT

Summit League 

South Dakota 4 Omaha 2

Denver 7 North Dakota 0

South Dakota State 1 North Dakota State 0

