(KMAland) -- Creighton and Northern Iowa both lost in women's soccer action on Saturday.
Creighton (7-6-2 overall, 1-3-2 Big East): Creighton struck first with a Skylar Heinrich goal in the 41st minute, but Providence (8-5-2, 3-2-1) answered with two of their own in a 2-1 Jays loss.
Northern Iowa (5-9 overall, 1-4 MVC): Northern Iowa took a tight 2-1 loss to Missouri State (9-3-2, 3-1-1). Lizzie Mewes scored the only goal of the game for the Panthers in the 78th minute.
COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Michigan 3 Michigan State 2
Big East Conference
Providence 2 Creighton 1
DePaul 4 Seton Hall 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 2 Northern Iowa 1