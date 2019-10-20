NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Creighton and Northern Iowa both lost in women's soccer action on Saturday.

Creighton (7-6-2 overall, 1-3-2 Big East): Creighton struck first with a Skylar Heinrich goal in the 41st minute, but Providence (8-5-2, 3-2-1) answered with two of their own in a 2-1 Jays loss.

Northern Iowa (5-9 overall, 1-4 MVC): Northern Iowa took a tight 2-1 loss to Missouri State (9-3-2, 3-1-1). Lizzie Mewes scored the only goal of the game for the Panthers in the 78th minute.

COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Michigan 3 Michigan State 2

Big East Conference 

Providence 2 Creighton 1

DePaul 4 Seton Hall 0

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 2 Northern Iowa 1