(KMAland) -- Drake was a winner while Northern Iowa lost in women's regional soccer action on Saturday.
Northern Iowa (5-10 overall, 1-5 MVC): Northern Iowa lost 1-0 to Evansville (2-10-3, 1-3-2) thanks to a goal by the Purple Aces in the 84th minute.
Drake (7-8-1 overall, 4-2-0 MVC): Hannah Bormann, Vanessa Kavan and Olivia Bruce all scored goals in a 3-0 win for the Bulldogs over Valparaiso (1-14-1, 1-5-0).
COMPLETE WOMEN’S SOCCER REGIONAL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Valley Conference
Evansville 1 Northern Iowa 0
Drake 3 Valparaiso 0
Loyola Chicago 2 Indiana State 1