Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- Drake took an in-state and Missouri Valley win over Northern Iowa in regional women's soccer action on Wednesday.

Drake (5-8-1 overall, 2-2-0 MVC) & Northern Iowa (5-8-0 overall, 1-3-0 MVC): Drake nabbed a 2-0 win in women’s soccer action over Northern Iowa. Olivia Bruce and Delaney Goertzen scored one goal each for the Bulldogs while Kelsie Stone had four saves and a clean sheet in goal.

REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 2 Northern Iowa 0

Illinois State 3 Indiana State 0

Evansville 1 Missouri State 1

Loyola 2 Valparaiso 0

REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Kentucky 2 Ohio State 1

Big East Conference 

Butler 2 Lipscomb 1