(KMAland) -- Drake took an in-state and Missouri Valley win over Northern Iowa in regional women's soccer action on Wednesday.
Drake (5-8-1 overall, 2-2-0 MVC) & Northern Iowa (5-8-0 overall, 1-3-0 MVC): Drake nabbed a 2-0 win in women’s soccer action over Northern Iowa. Olivia Bruce and Delaney Goertzen scored one goal each for the Bulldogs while Kelsie Stone had four saves and a clean sheet in goal.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 2 Northern Iowa 0
Illinois State 3 Indiana State 0
Evansville 1 Missouri State 1
Loyola 2 Valparaiso 0
REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Kentucky 2 Ohio State 1
Big East Conference
Butler 2 Lipscomb 1