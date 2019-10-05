(KMAland) -- The Drake and Northern Iowa women both lost in Missouri Valley Conference play on Saturday.
Drake (3-8-1, 0-2-0): Drake fell 1-0 to Missouri State (8-2-1, 2-0-0) in Missouri Valley Conference action. Kelsie Stone had seven saves for the Bulldogs in goal.
Northern Iowa (4-7, 0-2): Northern Iowa dropped their fourth straight match in a 3-0 defeat to Loyola (7-4-1, 2-0-0), which won for the fifth straight time.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 1 Drake 0
Loyola 3 Northern Iowa 0
Indiana State 3 Valparaiso 2