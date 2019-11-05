Drake Bulldogs

(KMAland) -- The Drake women's soccer team advanced in the MVC Tournament on Monday.

Drake (8-9-1): Drake got a goal from Cassie Rohan in the 16th minute, and Kelsie Stone posted a clean sheet with two saves to lead the Bulldogs in a 1-0 win over Valparaiso as part of the MVC Tournament.

COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament - First Round 

Drake 1 Valparaiso 0

COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Missouri Valley Conference 

Bradley 2 Western Illinois 1

Summit League 

COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD 

Missouri Valley Conference 

Illinois State 3 Indiana State 0

Bradley 3 Evansville 2