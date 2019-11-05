(KMAland) -- The Drake women's soccer team advanced in the MVC Tournament on Monday.
Drake (8-9-1): Drake got a goal from Cassie Rohan in the 16th minute, and Kelsie Stone posted a clean sheet with two saves to lead the Bulldogs in a 1-0 win over Valparaiso as part of the MVC Tournament.
COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament - First Round
Drake 1 Valparaiso 0
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Missouri Valley Conference
Bradley 2 Western Illinois 1
Summit League
Bradley 2 Western Illinois 1
COMPLETE REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 3 Indiana State 0
Bradley 3 Evansville 2