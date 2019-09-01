(KMAland) -- Iowa, Kansas and Missouri all moved to 4-0 in women's college soccer action on Sunday.
Iowa State (1-3): Hannah Cade scored in the 14th minute, but Purdue scored the final two goals in a 2-1 loss for Iowa State.
Nebraska (0-2-1): Sinclaire Miramontez scored a goal in the 36th minute to lead Nebraska in an eventual 1-1 tie with Baylor.
Creighton (2-1): Creighton lost their first game of the season, falling 1-0 to Clemson.
Omaha (1-2-1): Omaha lost 1-0 to Memphis.
Iowa (4-0): Kaleigh Haus, Devin Burns, Gianna Gourley and Emma Tokuyama all score goals for Iowa in a 4-3 win over Illinois State.
Drake (0-4): Drake was shutout for the fourth time in a 3-0 loss to Saint Louis.
Kansas State (1-2-1): Ashley Zane and Laramie Hall scored one goal each, and Emma Malsy had four saves to record a shutout for K-State in a 2-0 win over South Dakota State.
Kansas (4-0): Katie McClure scored another goal, and Sarah Peters nabbed another shutout in a 1-0 win over Florida Atlantic.
Missouri (4-0): Sarah Luebbert scored twice, including the golden goal, in a 3-2 overtime win over Xavier on Sunday.
REGIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 1 Baylor 1
Iowa 4 Illinois State 3
Ole Miss 3 Minnesota 2
Georgia 5 Maryland 0
Purdue 2 Iowa State 1
Northwestern 2 William & Mary 1
Wisconsin 2 Butler 1
Marquette 1 Michigan 0
Penn State 3 Loyola Marymount 0
Rutgers 1 Providence 0
Michigan State 2 Boston 1 -- 2 OT
San Francisco 3 Illinois 0
Big 12 Conference
Purdue 2 Iowa State 1
Kansas State 2 South Dakota State 0
Kansas 1 Florida Atlantic 0
Virginia 4 West Virginia 1
Colorado 2 Texas 1
TCU 1 SMU 0
Texas Tech 4 North Texas 0
Oklahoma State 4 Oral Roberts 0
Baylor 1 Nebraska 1
Oklahoma 3 Tulsa 2 -- OT
Big East Conference
Clemson 1 Creighton 0
Georgetown 2 Bucknell 0
DePaul 1 Dayton 0
Missouri 3 Xavier 2
Wisconsin 2 Butler 1
Marquette 1 Michigan 0
Notre Dame 4 St. John’s 0
Rutgers 1 Providence 0
Oregon 4 Villanova 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Saint Louis 3 Drake 0
SIU Edwardsville 4 Indiana State 0
Ball State 2 Loyola 1
Valparaiso 2 Wright State 2
Missouri State 2 Little Rock 1
Iowa 4 Illinois State 3
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 3 Xavier 2 -- OT
Georgia 5 Maryland 0
Ole Miss 3 Minnesota 2
Tennessee 3 Columbia 0
Alabama 5 Lamar 0
Kentucky 3 Youngstown State 0
Virginia Tech 3 Auburn 1
Arkansas 5 SE Missouri State 0
LSU 2 Samford 2
Vanderbilt 1 Pepperdine 0
Mississippi State 2 Idaho 1
Texas A&M 4 Abilene Christian 0
UCLA 2 Florida 0
Summit League
Memphis 1 Omaha 0
UMKC 3 Western Illinois 1
Kansas State 2 South Dakota State 0
North Dakota State 1 New Hampshire 0
Oral Roberts Oklahoma State
Illinois Chicago 1 South Dakota 0 – 2 OT