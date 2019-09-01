NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Iowa, Kansas and Missouri all moved to 4-0 in women's college soccer action on Sunday.

Iowa State (1-3): Hannah Cade scored in the 14th minute, but Purdue scored the final two goals in a 2-1 loss for Iowa State. 

Nebraska (0-2-1): Sinclaire Miramontez scored a goal in the 36th minute to lead Nebraska in an eventual 1-1 tie with Baylor.

Creighton (2-1): Creighton lost their first game of the season, falling 1-0 to Clemson.

Omaha (1-2-1): Omaha lost 1-0 to Memphis.

Iowa (4-0): Kaleigh Haus, Devin Burns, Gianna Gourley and Emma Tokuyama all score goals for Iowa in a 4-3 win over Illinois State.

Drake (0-4): Drake was shutout for the fourth time in a 3-0 loss to Saint Louis.

Kansas State (1-2-1): Ashley Zane and Laramie Hall scored one goal each, and Emma Malsy had four saves to record a shutout for K-State in a 2-0 win over South Dakota State. 

Kansas (4-0): Katie McClure scored another goal, and Sarah Peters nabbed another shutout in a 1-0 win over Florida Atlantic.

Missouri (4-0): Sarah Luebbert scored twice, including the golden goal, in a 3-2 overtime win over Xavier on Sunday.

REGIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference  

Nebraska 1 Baylor 1

Iowa 4 Illinois State 3

Ole Miss 3 Minnesota 2

Georgia 5 Maryland 0

Purdue 2 Iowa State 1

Northwestern 2 William & Mary 1

Wisconsin 2 Butler 1

Marquette 1 Michigan 0

Penn State 3 Loyola Marymount 0

Rutgers 1 Providence 0

Michigan State 2 Boston 1 -- 2 OT

San Francisco 3 Illinois 0

Big 12 Conference

Purdue 2 Iowa State 1

Kansas State 2 South Dakota State 0

Kansas 1 Florida Atlantic 0

Virginia 4 West Virginia 1

Colorado 2 Texas 1

TCU 1 SMU 0

Texas Tech 4 North Texas 0

Oklahoma State 4 Oral Roberts 0

Baylor 1 Nebraska 1

Oklahoma 3 Tulsa 2 -- OT

Big East Conference

Clemson 1 Creighton 0

Georgetown 2 Bucknell 0

DePaul 1 Dayton 0

Missouri 3 Xavier 2

Wisconsin 2 Butler 1

Marquette 1 Michigan 0

Notre Dame 4 St. John’s 0

Rutgers 1 Providence 0

Oregon 4 Villanova 0

Missouri Valley Conference

Saint Louis 3 Drake 0

SIU Edwardsville 4 Indiana State 0

Ball State 2 Loyola 1

Valparaiso 2 Wright State 2

Missouri State 2 Little Rock 1

Iowa 4 Illinois State 3

Southeastern Conference

Missouri 3 Xavier 2 -- OT

Georgia 5 Maryland 0

Ole Miss 3 Minnesota 2

Tennessee 3 Columbia 0

Alabama 5 Lamar 0

Kentucky 3 Youngstown State 0

Virginia Tech 3 Auburn 1

Arkansas 5 SE Missouri State 0

LSU 2 Samford 2

Vanderbilt 1 Pepperdine 0

Mississippi State 2 Idaho 1

Texas A&M 4 Abilene Christian 0

UCLA 2 Florida 0

Summit League  

Memphis 1 Omaha 0

UMKC 3 Western Illinois 1

Kansas State 2 South Dakota State 0

North Dakota State 1 New Hampshire 0

Oral Roberts Oklahoma State

Illinois Chicago 1 South Dakota 0 – 2 OT

