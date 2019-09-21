(KMAland) -- Iowa stayed unbeaten while Drake won, Mizzou tied and Iowa State, Nebraska, Creighton and UNI all took losses in regional women’s college soccer action on Friday.
Iowa State (3-6-0): Memphis scored in the second, 53rd and 58th minutes to beat Iowa State 3-0 on Friday.
Nebraska (1-5-2, 0-1-0): Nebraska gave up a goal in the 37th minute in a 1-0 loss to Purdue in their Big Ten Conference opener. Goalkeeper Aubrei Corder made her 70th career start to become the school’s all-time leader in career starts by a goalkeeper.
Iowa (9-0-0, 1-0-0): No. 19/21 Iowa matched the school’s best start in program history with a 2-0 win over Indiana. Natalie Winters made a penalty kick, and Devin Burns added a goal of her own in the win. Claire Graves made three saves to post her fourth shutout in five matches.
Creighton (6-2-0): Creighton lost just their second match of the season in a 2-1 defeat to Florida Gulf Coast. FGCU scored the first two goals of the game before Ashleigh Cearlock put one in the net in the 84th minute.
Northern Iowa (4-4-0): Northern Iowa lost to South Dakota State by a 2-0 final - their second loss in three matches.
Drake (3-5-1): Vanessa Kavan found her first goal of the season in a 1-0 win for Drake over Western Illinois. Libby Helverson sent the pass to the box to Kavan, who beat the keeper in the 59th minute.
Missouri (6-2-1, 0-0-1): Missouri took a 1-1 tie with Ole Miss in their Southeastern Conference opener. Blythe Beldner scored the first goal of her career in the 77th minute to tie the match. Peyto Bauman had five saves in goal.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Purdue 1 Nebraska 0
Iowa 2 Indiana 0
Wisconsin 3 Maryland 0
Rutgers 2 Minnesota 0
Illinois 3 Northwestern 1
Big 12 Conference
Memphis 3 Iowa State 0
USC 2 Baylor 2
West Virginia 2 Fairleigh Dickinson 0
Big East Conference
Florida Gulf Coast 2 Creighton 1
Georgetown 7 Ohio 0
Xavier 1 Miami Ohio 0
Northern Illinois 2 Marquette 1 — 2 OT
Butler 0 Utah 0 — 2 OT
Missouri Valley Conference
South Dakota State 2 Northern Iowa 0
Drake 1 Western Illinois 0
Loyola 4 Western Michigan 1
Illinois State 5 North Florida 0
Mercer 1 Evansville 0
Colorado State 3 Valparaiso 0
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 1 Ole Miss 1 — 2 OT
South Carolina 3 Georgia 0
Summit League
Ball State 4 Fort Wayne 0
North Dakota State 4 Eastern Washington 2
Oral Roberts 8 Chicago State 1
Boise State 3 North Dakota 1