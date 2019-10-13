(KMAland) -- Wins for Iowa and Missouri and draws for Nebraska, Creighton and Kansas on Sunday in regional women’s college soccer.
Northwest Missouri State (3-6-3, 1-2-2 MIAA): Bri Wawiorka scored on a penalty kick in the 13th minute for the Bearcats, but they ended with a 1-1 draw against Fort Hays State.
Nebraska (4-8-3, 3-4-1 Big Ten): Nebraska and No. 21 Rutgers shared a 1-1 draw in Big Ten play. The Huskers’ lone goal came from Savannah Uveges on an assist by Grace Brown in the 34th minute.
Iowa (13-3-0, 5-3-0 Big Ten): Iowa scored a 4-0 win over Maryland (7-6-2, 3-4-0) in Big Ten action. Isabella Blackman, Riley Whitaker and Natalie Winters all scored goals for the Hawkeyes while Claire Graves and Monica Wilhelm combined on the clean sheet.
Creighton (7-5-2, 1-2-2 Big East): Creighton scored the first two goals and gave up the last two in a 2-2 draw with No. 10 Georgetown. Ashleigh Cearlock and Ansley Atkinson each scored one goal for the Jays in the match.
Omaha (4-8-1, 1-2-0) Summit): South Dakota State (11-3-0, 3-0-0) struck for goals in the 17th and 30th minutes to take a 2-0 win over Omaha.
Missouri (7-6-1, 1-4-1 SEC): Missouri picked up their first SEC win in taking a 2-0 victory over Tennessee (8-5-1, 2-4-0). Julissa Cisneros scored her sixth goal of the season in the 82nd minute, and Sarah Luebbert struck for her seventh in the 86th. McKenna Sheehan had one save and the clean sheet in goal.
Kansas (10-4-1, 2-2-1 Big 12): Kansas and No. 14 Texas Tech could not scratch in a 0-0 draw. Sarah Peters played all 110 minutes in goal and had a four-save shutout for the Jayhawks.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 1 Rutgers 1
Iowa 4 Maryland 0
Penn State 2 Purdue 1
Indiana 1 Ohio State 0
Illinois 2 Michigan State 1
Michigan 2 Northwestern 1
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 0 Texas Tech 0 — 2 OT
Oklahoma 2 Baylor 1 — OT
Big East Conference
Creighton 2 Georgetown 2
Butler 1 St. John’s 0
Marquette 5 Seton Hall 0
Xavier 2 Providence 0
Villanova 3 DePaul 1
Southeastern Conference
Missouri 2 Tennessee 0
Florida 4 Kentucky 2
Alabama 3 LSU 0
Arkansas 6 Mississippi State 1
Georgia 2 Ole Miss 1
South Carolina 0 Vanderbilt 0
Texas A&M 1 Auburn 0
Summit League
South Dakota State 2 Omaha 0
North Dakota State 1 Oral Roberts 1
South Dakota 1 Fort Wayne 0
North Dakota 1 Western Illinois 0