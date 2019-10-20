Iowa Hawkeyes

(KMAland) -- Iowa, Omaha and Drake were victorious while Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State and Nebraska lost in women’s regional soccer action on Sunday.

Northwest Missouri State (4-7-3 overall, 2-3-2 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State State lost 2-1 to Northeastern State (10-3-1, 5-2-0). Izzy Romano scored the only goal of the game for the Bearcats. 

Iowa State (3-12-0 overall, 0-6-0 Big 12): Iowa State lost their seventh straight, falling in Big 12 play to No. 15 Oklahoma State (12-1-3, 5-1-1), 3-0. 

Nebraska (4-9-4 overall, 3-5-2 Big Ten): The Huskers lost a 2-0 decision to No. 10 Wisconsin (11-2-2, 7-0-1).

Iowa (14-3-1 overall, 6-3-1 Big Ten): Iowa’s Samantha Tawharu scored a golden goal in the 110th minute during the second overtime to push the Hawkeyes to a 2-1 win over Minnesota (2-11-4, 1-6-2). Skylar Alward scored the first goal of the game in the 37th minute.

Omaha (5-9-1 overall, 2-3-0 Summit): Omaha grabbed a 2-1 win over Oral Roberts (4-8-3, 1-2-2). Abby Meader and Amanda Rapaduski scored second-half goals in the 66th and 84th minutes for the Mavericks.

Drake (6-8-1 overall, 3-2-0 MVC): Abby Stephenson scored in the 64th minute for Drake in a 1-0 win over Indiana State (3-9-2, 1-3-1). Kelsie Stone had three saves and finished with the clean sheet in goal. 

COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Wisconsin 2 Nebraska 0

Iowa 2 Minnesota 1 — 2 OT

Penn State 3 Northwestern 1

Rutgers 1 Indiana 0 — OT

Illinois 0 Ohio State 0 — 2 OT

Maryland 2 Purdue 0

Big 12 Conference 

Oklahoma State 3 Iowa State 0

West Virginia 1 Oklahoma 0

Baylor TCU

Big East Conference 

Georgetown 0 Butler 0 — 2 OT

Marquette 3 Villanova 1

Xavier 3 St. John’s 0

Missouri Valley Conference 

Drake 1 Indiana State 0

Loyola Chicago 4 Illinois State 1

Valparaiso 1 Evansville 0

Southeastern Conference 

Georgia 1 Mississippi State 0 — OT

Summit League 

Omaha 2 Oral Roberts 1

COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Northwestern 2 Rutgers 0