(KMAland) -- Iowa, Omaha and Drake were victorious while Northwest Missouri State, Iowa State and Nebraska lost in women’s regional soccer action on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-7-3 overall, 2-3-2 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State State lost 2-1 to Northeastern State (10-3-1, 5-2-0). Izzy Romano scored the only goal of the game for the Bearcats.
Iowa State (3-12-0 overall, 0-6-0 Big 12): Iowa State lost their seventh straight, falling in Big 12 play to No. 15 Oklahoma State (12-1-3, 5-1-1), 3-0.
Nebraska (4-9-4 overall, 3-5-2 Big Ten): The Huskers lost a 2-0 decision to No. 10 Wisconsin (11-2-2, 7-0-1).
Iowa (14-3-1 overall, 6-3-1 Big Ten): Iowa’s Samantha Tawharu scored a golden goal in the 110th minute during the second overtime to push the Hawkeyes to a 2-1 win over Minnesota (2-11-4, 1-6-2). Skylar Alward scored the first goal of the game in the 37th minute.
Omaha (5-9-1 overall, 2-3-0 Summit): Omaha grabbed a 2-1 win over Oral Roberts (4-8-3, 1-2-2). Abby Meader and Amanda Rapaduski scored second-half goals in the 66th and 84th minutes for the Mavericks.
Drake (6-8-1 overall, 3-2-0 MVC): Abby Stephenson scored in the 64th minute for Drake in a 1-0 win over Indiana State (3-9-2, 1-3-1). Kelsie Stone had three saves and finished with the clean sheet in goal.
COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 2 Nebraska 0
Iowa 2 Minnesota 1 — 2 OT
Penn State 3 Northwestern 1
Rutgers 1 Indiana 0 — OT
Illinois 0 Ohio State 0 — 2 OT
Maryland 2 Purdue 0
Big 12 Conference
Oklahoma State 3 Iowa State 0
West Virginia 1 Oklahoma 0
Baylor TCU
Big East Conference
Georgetown 0 Butler 0 — 2 OT
Marquette 3 Villanova 1
Xavier 3 St. John’s 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Drake 1 Indiana State 0
Loyola Chicago 4 Illinois State 1
Valparaiso 1 Evansville 0
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 1 Mississippi State 0 — OT
Summit League
Omaha 2 Oral Roberts 1
COMPLETE REGIONAL MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Northwestern 2 Rutgers 0