(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Northwest Missouri State both dropped conference matchups Friday night in regional women's college soccer action.
Iowa State (3-13 Overall, 0-7 Big 12): Iowa State dropped a 3-2 match at Texas Friday night. Texas jumped out to an early lead with a goal in the 24th minute. Iowa State responded with a goal from Tavin Hays. Texas scored two more goals in the second half, while Iowa State scored when Kenady Adams buried a deflection for her second goal of the year.
Northwest Missouri State (4-8-3 Overall, 2-4-2 MIAA): The Northwest Missouri State women's soccer team had a rough night Friday, losing to Central Oklahoma 8-0. The Bronchos scored five first-half goals, including three in the first 14 minutes. UCO added three more goals in the second half. It's the most goals the Bearcats have allowed in a match since 2001.
COMPLETE WOMEN’S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Texas 3 Iowa State 2
Texas Tech 2 Baylor 0
Oklahoma State 3 Oklahoma 1
Missouri Valley Conference
Illinois State 1 Missouri State 0
MIAA
Central Oklahoma 8 Northwest Missouri State 0
Nebraska-Kearney 1 Northeastern State 0
Emporia State 3 Missouri Southern 1
Central Missouri 1 Washburn 0
Rogers State 0 Fort Hays State 0 2OT
Missouri Western 1 Newman 1 2OT
COMPLETE MEN'S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Wisconsin 1 Michigan 1 2OT
Indiana 3 Rutgers 0
Maryland 2 Ohio State 0
Penn State 4 Appalachian State 0
Northwestern 1 Michigan State 0