NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Iowa State and Northwest Missouri State both dropped conference matchups Friday night in regional women's college soccer action.

Iowa State (3-13 Overall, 0-7 Big 12): Iowa State dropped a 3-2 match at Texas Friday night.  Texas jumped out to an early lead with a goal in the 24th minute.  Iowa State responded with a goal from Tavin Hays.  Texas scored two more goals in the second half, while Iowa State scored when Kenady Adams buried a deflection for her second goal of the year.

Northwest Missouri State (4-8-3 Overall, 2-4-2 MIAA): The Northwest Missouri State women's soccer team had a rough night Friday, losing to Central Oklahoma 8-0.  The Bronchos scored five first-half goals, including three in the first 14 minutes.  UCO added three more goals in the second half.  It's the most goals the Bearcats have allowed in a match since 2001.

COMPLETE WOMEN’S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big 12 Conference  

Texas 3 Iowa State 2

Texas Tech 2 Baylor 0

Oklahoma State 3 Oklahoma 1

Missouri Valley Conference

Illinois State 1 Missouri State 0

MIAA

Central Oklahoma 8 Northwest Missouri State 0

Nebraska-Kearney 1 Northeastern State 0

Emporia State 3 Missouri Southern 1

Central Missouri 1 Washburn 0

Rogers State 0 Fort Hays State 0 2OT

Missouri Western 1 Newman 1 2OT

COMPLETE MEN'S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Wisconsin 1 Michigan 1 2OT

Indiana 3 Rutgers 0

Maryland 2 Ohio State 0

Penn State 4 Appalachian State 0

Northwestern 1 Michigan State 0