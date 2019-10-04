(KMAland) -- Iowa was a winner on Thursday while Iowa State, Nebraska, Creighton, Omaha, K-State and Kansas all lost in regional women's college soccer action.
Iowa State (3-8-0, 0-2-0): Iowa State lost a 1-0 double overtime game to Texas Tech, which scored a golden goal in the 108th minute.
Iowa (11-2-0, 3-2-0) & Nebraska (3-7-2, 2-3-0): Gianna Gourley broke a scoreless tie in the 79th minute, and the Hawkeyes edged Nebraska 1-0. Claire Graves had two saves and finished a shutout for Iowa while Nebraska’s Aubrei Corder has seven saves on the night.
Creighton (7-4-0, 1-1-0): Skylar Heinrich scored her ninth goal of the season, but Creighton lost 3-1 to Xavier in Big East Conference action.
Omaha (3-7-1, 0-1-0): Omaha lost 1-0 to Western Illinois in Summit League play. Erin Bunker allowed just one goal in 90 minutes for the Mavericks.
Kansas State (2-8-2, 0-3-0): Kansas State fell to Oklahoma in 3-2 overtime battle in Big 12 Conference action. Laramie Hall scored her fourth goal of the season for K-State in the 19th minute before Brooklyn Entz added one of her own in the 49th minute.
Kansas (9-4-0, 1-2-0): Kansas lost a 5-2 decision to Oklahoma State in Big 12 play. Cerise’s Holland and Mandi Duggan scored goals for the Jayhawks, and Katie McClure had an assist in the loss.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 1 Nebraska 0
Ohio State 1 Maryland 0
Rutgers 3 Penn State 2
Indiana 1 Illinois 0
Minnesota 0 Michigan State 0
Northwestern 0 Purdue 0
Wisconsin 2 Michigan 0
Big 12 Conference
Texas Tech 1 Iowa State 0 — 2 OT
Oklahoma 3 Kansas State 2
Oklahoma State 5 Kansas 2
Texas 1 TCU 0
Baylor 4 West Virginia 2
Big East Conference
Xavier 3 Creighton 1
DePaul 2 Butler 1
Georgetown 2 Villanova 0
St. John’s 1 Seton Hall 0
Providence 2 Marquette 1
Southeastern Conference
Auburn 2 LSU 0
Arkansas 3 Ole Miss 0
Summit League
Western Illinois 1 Omaha 0
North Dakota 2 South Dakota 1