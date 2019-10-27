(KMAland) -- Iowa was a victor while Creighton and Kansas each had ties and Northwest Missouri State, ISU, Nebraska, Omaha, K-State and Mizzou were on the losing end in regional women’s college soccer on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (4-9-3 overall, 2-5-2 MIAA): Northwest Missouri State fell 1-0 to Newman (7-3-6, 3-2-4) on Sunday. The Bearcats had 13 shots on goal in the defeat.
Iowa State (3-14-0 overall, 0-8-0 Big 12): Iowa State’s struggles continued with a 2-0 loss to Baylor (8-6-3, 4-4-0), which scored both goals in the first 45 minutes.
Nebraska (4-10-4 overall, 3-6-2 Big Ten): Nebraska dropped another tight battle with Penn State, 1-0. The Nittany Lions scored in the 11th minute.
Iowa (15-3-1 overall, 7-3-1 Big Ten): Samantha Tawharu scored the golden goal in the 110th minute for the Hawkeyes in a 2-1 double overtime win over Ohio State (4-9-4, 2-5-3). Gianna Gourley also scored for Iowa in the win.
Creighton (8-6-3 overall, 2-3-3 Big East): Creighton and St. John’s (5-11-1, 2-5-1) shared a 1-1 draw. The Jays scored first on Skylar Heinrich’s 11th goal of the season in the 65th minute, but St. John’s responded with a goal in the 79th.
Omaha (5-11-1 overall, 2-5-0 Summit): Omaha lost a 5-2 battle with North Dakota (10-6-1, 4-3-0) in Summit League action. Sydney Randall scored first in the 15th minute for the Mavs, but UND scored the next four - all in the second half. Laurin Mertz had a goal of her own in the 76th minute.
Kansas State (3-12-2 overall, 1-7-0 Big 12): Kansas State lost a 3-0 decision in conference play to West Virginia (9-6-2, 4-3-1).
Kansas (11-4-3 overall, 3-2-3 Big 12): Kansas and TCU took a 2-2 tie in Big 12 play. Katie McClure scored in the 21st minute, and Ceri Holland made a penalty kick in the 88th for the Jayhawks in the draw.
Missouri (7-9-1 overall, 1-7-1 SEC): Missouri scored first and last, but they took a 5-3 loss to Texas A&M. Sarah Luebbert and Julissa Cisneros each scored for the Tigers while the other score came on an own goal.
COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 1 Nebraska 0
Ohio State Iowa
Purdue 2 Indiana 1
Michigan 4 Maryland 1
Rutgers 3 Michigan State 2
Illinois 4 Minnesota 1
Wisconsin 3 Northwestern 1
Big 12 Conference
Baylor 2 Iowa State 0
West Virginia 3 Kansas State 0
Kansas 2 TCU 2 — 2 OT
Texas Tech 2 Texas 1 — OT
Big East Conference
Creighton 1 St. John’s 1 — 2 OT
Xavier 2 DePaul 1
Georgetown 4 Seton Hall 0
Villanova 1 Providence 0
Butler 3 Marquette 0
Southeastern Conference
Texas A&M 5 Missouri 3
Vanderbilt 1 Kentucky 0
Auburn 3 Alabama 2
Georgia 1 Arkansas 1 — 2 OT
Tennessee 1 Mississippi State 1 — 2 OT
South Carolina 1 Florida 1 — 2 OT
Ole Miss 4 LSU 0
Summit League
North Dakota 5 Omaha 2
South Dakota State 1 South Dakota 1 — 2 OT
Oral Roberts 1 Western Illinois 0
Denver 4 Fort Wayne 0