(KMAland) -- Kansas clinched the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship with a win over TCU on Sunday in regional women's soccer action.
Kansas (15-4-3): Kansas got a goal from Mandi Duggan in the 55th minute, and the Jayhawks clinched the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship with a 1-0 win over TCU. Sarah Peters had another clean sheet and two saves in goal.
COMPLETE REGIONAL NCAA WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference Tournament — Championship
Penn State 2 Michigan 1
Big 12 Conference Tournament — Championship
Kansas 1 TCU 0
Big East Conference Tournament — Championship
Xavier 2 Georgetown 0
Missouri Valley Conference Tournament — Championship
Loyola 2 Illinois State 0
Southeastern Conference Tournament — Championship
South Carolina 1 Arkansas 0
COMPLETE REGIONAL NCAA MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference Tournament - Quarterfinals
Indiana 2 Ohio State 0
Maryland 1 Northwestern 0
Michigan 2 Michigan State 1
Penn State 3 Wisconsin 0