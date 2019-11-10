Kansas Jayhawks

(KMAland) -- Kansas clinched the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship with a win over TCU on Sunday in regional women's soccer action.

Kansas (15-4-3): Kansas got a goal from Mandi Duggan in the 55th minute, and the Jayhawks clinched the Big 12 Conference Tournament championship with a 1-0 win over TCU. Sarah Peters had another clean sheet and two saves in goal.

COMPLETE REGIONAL NCAA WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference Tournament — Championship

Penn State 2 Michigan 1

Big 12 Conference Tournament — Championship 

Kansas 1 TCU 0

Big East Conference Tournament — Championship 

Xavier 2 Georgetown 0

Missouri Valley Conference Tournament — Championship 

Loyola 2 Illinois State 0

Southeastern Conference Tournament — Championship 

South Carolina 1 Arkansas 0

COMPLETE REGIONAL NCAA MEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference Tournament - Quarterfinals 

Indiana 2 Ohio State 0

Maryland 1 Northwestern 0

Michigan 2 Michigan State 1

Penn State 3 Wisconsin 0