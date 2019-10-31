(KMAland) -- Omaha tied Fort Wayne while Kansas beat Iowa State and Kansas Stat and Missouri lost in women's regional soccer on Thursday.
Iowa State (3-15 overall, 0-9 Big 12) & Kansas (12-4-3, 4-2-3): Kansas nabbed a 2-1 win over Iowa State. Katie McClure scored for the 13th time this season, and Ceri Holland landed her eighth goal before Courtney Powell’s goal for Iowa State in the 77th minute.
Omaha (5-11-2 overall, 2-5-1 Summit): Omaha and Fort Wayne (4-9-4, 0-5-2) shared a 1-1 draw. The Mavericks lone goal came in the 9th minute by Bailey Cascio, who was assisted by Abby Meader.
Kansas State (3-13-2 overall, 1-8-0 Big 12): Kansas State lost a 4-1 decision to No. 15 Texas Tech (14-2-2, 5-1-2). K-State scored the final goal of the match in the 57th minute on an Aly Rocha netfinder.
Missouri (7-10-1 overall, 1-8-1 SEC): Missouri took a 4-2 loss to Mississippi State. Julissa Cisneros scored both Tigers goals - her 10th and 11th of the season - in the 23rd and 82nd minutes.
COMPLETE REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 2 Iowa State 1
Texas Tech 4 Kansas State 1
West Virginia 2 TCU 1
Oklahoma State 3 Baylor 0
Texas 3 Oklahoma 2
Missouri Valley Conference
Loyola 2 Evansville 0
Missouri State 2 Indiana State 1
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 4 Missouri 2
Arkansas 3 Tennessee 1
Georgia 1 Florida 0
Texas A&M 2 Ole Miss 1
LSU 3 Kentucky 2
South Carolina 2 Auburn 0
Vanderbilt 2 Alabama 1
Summit League
Omaha 1 Fort Wayne 1 — 2 OT
North Dakota State 1 North Dakota 0
South Dakota 4 Oral Roberts 4 — 2 OT
Denver 2 South Dakota State 1