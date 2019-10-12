(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Kansas State both picked up home conference wins in women's college soccer Friday.
Nebraska (4-8-2, 3-4-0): Meg Brandt scored both Nebraska goals, as the Huskers beat Maryland 2-0 in Lincoln Friday. Brandt's first goal came in the fourth minute off a deflection, and her second came in the 37th minute off a pass from Marissa Popoola. Aubrei Corder posted her 27th career shutout in the win.
Iowa (12-3-0, 4-3-0): Iowa dropped a 1-0 match with No. 19 Rutgers Friday night. Rutgers scored the winner in the 29th minute. Iowa had four corner kicks in the second half, but could not find the equalizer.
Kansas State (3-9-2, 1-4-0) & Iowa State (3-10-0, 0-4-0): Iowa State scored first, but Kansas State answered with two goals in the second half to win 2-1 Friday night. Courtney Powell put the Cyclones in front in the 29th minute. Brookelynn Entz then scored two goals for the Wildcats in the second half, in the 51st minute and 64th minute.
Northwest Missouri State (3-6-2, 1-2-1): Northwest Missouri State scored first, but couldn't make it last in a 1-1 draw with Nebraska-Kearney. Manuela Gonzalez got the Bearcats on the board in the first half off a Tanith Beal assist. UNK responded with a goal with less than three minutes left in regulation.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 2 Maryland 0
Rutgers 1 Iowa 0
Wisconsin 1 Minnesota 0
Michigan 4 Illinois 1
Northwestern 2 Michigan State 1
Big 12 Conference
Kansas State 2 Iowa State 1
Oklahoma State 2 Texas 0
MIAA
Northwest Missouri State 1 Nebraska-Kearney 1 (2OT)
Fort Hays State 3 Missouri Western 0
Central Oklahoma 5 Missouri Southern 3
Emporia State 1 Rogers State 1 (2OT)
Central Missouri 3 Newman 0
Northeastern State 3 Washburn 1