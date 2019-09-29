(KMAland) -- Nebraska and Kansas won while Northwest Missouri State, Iowa, K-State and Missouri all lost in regional women’s soccer action on Sunday.
Northwest Missouri State (2-5-1, 0-1-0): Northwest Missouri State lost their MIAA conference opener to No. 7 Central Missouri, 4-0, on Sunday.
Nebraska (3-6-2, 2-2-0): Brenna Ochoa scored in the 59th minute for the lone goal of a 1-0 win for Nebraska over Illinois. Aubrei Corder made her school-record 73rd career start and earned her 26th career complete-game shutout with three saves.
Iowa (10-2-0, 2-2-0): Iowa took a tough 2-1 overtime loss to Northwestern. Hailey Rydberg found the equalizer goal for the Hawkeyes in the 38th minute, but the Wildcats scored nearly seven minutes into overtime to hand Iowa their second loss.
Kansas State (2-7-2, 0-2-0): Kansas State fell 1-0 to Texas in Big 12 Conference action on Sunday. The Longhorns led in total shots 12 to 4.
Kansas (9-3-0, 1-1-0): Kansas rolled to a 4-1 Big 12 win over Baylor. Mandi Duggan scored twice, and Kailey Lane and Ebba Costow scored once each for the Jayhawks.
Missouri (6-4-1, 0-2-1): Missouri lost a 5-1 decision to Georgia in Southeastern Conference play. Missouri’s only goal of the match came from Sarah Luebbert on an assist by Zoe Cross.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Nebraska 1 Illinois 0
Northwestern 2 Iowa 1 — OT
Michigan 0 Indiana 0
Wisconsin 1 Penn State 0
Michigan State 2 Purdue 0
Minnesota 1 Ohio State 0
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 4 Baylor 1
Texas 1 Kansas State 0
Texas Tech 1 Oklahoma 1
TCU 1 Oklahoma State 1
Big East Conference
Butler 3 Seton Hall 0
Villanova 1 Xavier 0
Georgetown 3 Marquette 0
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 5 Missouri 1
Alabama 2 Tennessee 1
Florida 1 Vanderbilt 0
South Carolina 1 Arkansas 0
Mississippi State 2 Kentucky 1
Texas A&M 2 LSU 0
Ole Miss 1 Auburn 0
Summit League
Kansas City 1 South Dakota 0
Morehead State 2 Fort Wayne 0
Denver 1 CSUN 0