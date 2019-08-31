Omaha Mavericks

(KMAland) -- Omaha edged UNI in OT while Nebraska and Drake both lost in women's regional soccer action on Friday.

Nebraska (0-2): Nebraska was shut out for the second time in two games, losing 2-0 to Clemson on Friday. 

Omaha (1-1-1) & Northern Iowa (1-2): Jaden Thiem scored the game-winning goal in the 106th minute to lead Omaha to a 2-1 win over Northern Iowa. Regan Zimmers also scored for the Mavericks while Madalyn Germann had the only Panthers goal.

Drake (0-3): Drake lost a 1-0 decision to Baylor - their third shutout loss of the season. 

WOMEN’S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Clemson 2 Nebraska 0

Murray State 2 Indiana 1

Auburn 4 Maryland 0

Michigan 2 Florida Gulf Coast 0

Illinois 3 Pepperdine 2

Penn State 3 Long Beach State

Big 12 Conference 

West Virginia 3 High Point 0

Baylor 1 Drake 0 — OT

Big East Conference 

St. John’s 2 Yale 1

Oregon State 2 Villanova 1 — 2 OT

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 3 Central Arkansas 2

Bowling Green 2 Valparaiso 0

Milwaukee 2 Indiana State 0

Loyola 2 South Dakota 1

Southeastern Conference 

Auburn 4 Maryland 0

Mississippi State 1 Eastern Washington 0

Virginia Tech 2 Georgia 0

LSU 1 McNeese 0

Texas A&M 4 CSU Northridge 0

Vanderbilt 1 UC Irvine 0

Summit League 

Fort Wayne 1 Chicago State 0

The Citadel 1 North Dakota 0

North Dakota State 3 Vermont 0

Western Illinois 0 IUPUI 0

Loyola 2 South Dakota 1

