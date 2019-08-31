(KMAland) -- Omaha edged UNI in OT while Nebraska and Drake both lost in women's regional soccer action on Friday.
Nebraska (0-2): Nebraska was shut out for the second time in two games, losing 2-0 to Clemson on Friday.
Omaha (1-1-1) & Northern Iowa (1-2): Jaden Thiem scored the game-winning goal in the 106th minute to lead Omaha to a 2-1 win over Northern Iowa. Regan Zimmers also scored for the Mavericks while Madalyn Germann had the only Panthers goal.
Drake (0-3): Drake lost a 1-0 decision to Baylor - their third shutout loss of the season.
WOMEN’S REGIONAL SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Clemson 2 Nebraska 0
Murray State 2 Indiana 1
Auburn 4 Maryland 0
Michigan 2 Florida Gulf Coast 0
Illinois 3 Pepperdine 2
Penn State 3 Long Beach State
Big 12 Conference
West Virginia 3 High Point 0
Big East Conference
St. John’s 2 Yale 1
Oregon State 2 Villanova 1 — 2 OT
Missouri Valley Conference
Omaha 2 Northern Iowa 1 — OT
Missouri State 3 Central Arkansas 2
Bowling Green 2 Valparaiso 0
Milwaukee 2 Indiana State 0
Loyola 2 South Dakota 1
Southeastern Conference
Mississippi State 1 Eastern Washington 0
Virginia Tech 2 Georgia 0
LSU 1 McNeese 0
Texas A&M 4 CSU Northridge 0
Vanderbilt 1 UC Irvine 0
Summit League
Fort Wayne 1 Chicago State 0
The Citadel 1 North Dakota 0
North Dakota State 3 Vermont 0
Western Illinois 0 IUPUI 0
