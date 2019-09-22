NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Omaha and Kansas State both lost in regional women's soccer action on Saturday.

Omaha (1-6-1): Omaha dropped a 1-0 decision to Missouri State on Saturday.

Kansas State (2-5-2): BYU scored four times in the second half of a 5-0 win over Kansas State on Saturday.

REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD 

Big Ten Conference 

Illinois 3 Northwestern 1

Big 12 Conference 

BYU 5 Kansas State 0

Texas Tech 2 South Forida 1

Arizona 4 TCU 3

Big East Conference 

St. John’s 2 Cornell 0

Missouri Valley Conference 

Missouri State 1 Omaha 0

Summit League 

Colorado 2 Denver 0