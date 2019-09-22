(KMAland) -- Omaha and Kansas State both lost in regional women's soccer action on Saturday.
Omaha (1-6-1): Omaha dropped a 1-0 decision to Missouri State on Saturday.
Kansas State (2-5-2): BYU scored four times in the second half of a 5-0 win over Kansas State on Saturday.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Illinois 3 Northwestern 1
Big 12 Conference
BYU 5 Kansas State 0
Texas Tech 2 South Forida 1
Arizona 4 TCU 3
Big East Conference
St. John’s 2 Cornell 0
Missouri Valley Conference
Missouri State 1 Omaha 0
Summit League
Colorado 2 Denver 0