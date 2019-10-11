NCAA Soccer
Photo: NCAA.com

(KMAland) -- Omaha and Kansas won while Creighton and Missouri lost in women's college soccer action on Thursday evening.

Creighton (7-5-1, 1-2-1 Big East): Creighton failed to scratch in a 1-0 overtime loss to Butler (7-4-2, 2-1-1). Katie Sullivan had four saves in goal for the Bluejays.

Omaha (5-7-1, 2-1-0 Summit): Abby Meader scored her fifth career goal, Erin Bunker nabbed her third shutout and Omaha beat North Dakota State (6-6-1, 1-2-0) by a 1-0 count in Summit League action. 

Kansas (10-4-0, 2-2-0 Big 12): Kansas junior Mandi Duggan scored a golden goal in the ninth minute of overtime to send the Jayhawks to a 1-0 win over Oklahoma (6-5-3, 1-2-0).  

Missouri (6-6-1, 0-4-1 SEC): Missouri struck first in the 49th minute, but Vanderbilt found the final two goals in a 2-1 SEC loss for the Tigers. Madison Lewis was the lone goal scorer for Mizzou.

REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD

Big Ten Conference 

Penn State 1 Indiana 0

Ohio State 0 Purdue 0

Big 12 Conference 

Kansas 1 Oklahoma 0 — OT

Texas Tech 1 West Virginia 0

Big East Conference 

Butler 1 Creighton 0 — OT

Georgetown 2 Xavier 1

Vilanova 5 Seton Hall 1

Marquette 3 St. John’s 2 — 2 OT

Providence 0 DePaul 0

Southeastern Conference 

Vanderbilt 2 Missouri 1

Arkansas 4 LSU 0

Mississippi State 3 Auburn 2

Tennessee 1 Georgia 0

South Carolina 1 Kentucky 0

Alabama 1 Texas A&M 1

Ole Miss 3 Florida 2

Summit League 

Omaha 1 North Dakota State 0

North Dakota 1 Fort Wayne 0

South Dakota State 1 Oral Berts

Denver 3 Western Illinois 0