(KMAland) -- Omaha and Kansas won while Creighton and Missouri lost in women's college soccer action on Thursday evening.
Creighton (7-5-1, 1-2-1 Big East): Creighton failed to scratch in a 1-0 overtime loss to Butler (7-4-2, 2-1-1). Katie Sullivan had four saves in goal for the Bluejays.
Omaha (5-7-1, 2-1-0 Summit): Abby Meader scored her fifth career goal, Erin Bunker nabbed her third shutout and Omaha beat North Dakota State (6-6-1, 1-2-0) by a 1-0 count in Summit League action.
Kansas (10-4-0, 2-2-0 Big 12): Kansas junior Mandi Duggan scored a golden goal in the ninth minute of overtime to send the Jayhawks to a 1-0 win over Oklahoma (6-5-3, 1-2-0).
Missouri (6-6-1, 0-4-1 SEC): Missouri struck first in the 49th minute, but Vanderbilt found the final two goals in a 2-1 SEC loss for the Tigers. Madison Lewis was the lone goal scorer for Mizzou.
REGIONAL WOMEN’S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Penn State 1 Indiana 0
Ohio State 0 Purdue 0
Big 12 Conference
Kansas 1 Oklahoma 0 — OT
Texas Tech 1 West Virginia 0
Big East Conference
Butler 1 Creighton 0 — OT
Georgetown 2 Xavier 1
Vilanova 5 Seton Hall 1
Marquette 3 St. John’s 2 — 2 OT
Providence 0 DePaul 0
Southeastern Conference
Vanderbilt 2 Missouri 1
Arkansas 4 LSU 0
Mississippi State 3 Auburn 2
Tennessee 1 Georgia 0
South Carolina 1 Kentucky 0
Alabama 1 Texas A&M 1
Ole Miss 3 Florida 2
Summit League
Omaha 1 North Dakota State 0
North Dakota 1 Fort Wayne 0
South Dakota State 1 Oral Berts
Denver 3 Western Illinois 0