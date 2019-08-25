(KMAland) -- Iowa State, Iowa, Missouri and Kansas were winners while UNI and Drake lost and Omaha and K-State tied in regional women's soccer action on Sunday.
Iowa State (1-1): Iowa State’s Kenady Adams scored the lone goal of the game in the 68th minute, and Iowa State beat UC Irvine 1-0 to even their record at 1-1. Dayj Schwichtenberg had two saves to record a shutout for the Cyclones.
Iowa (2-0) & Northern Iowa (1-1): Iowa scored early and often in a 6-1 win over the Panthers. Natalie Winters, Hannah Drkulec, Devin Burns, Skylar Alward, Samantha Tawharu and Gianna Gourley all had one goal each. Jordyn Rolli had the only goal for UNI.
Drake (0-2): The Bulldogs dropped to 0-2 with a 2-0 loss at Denver as they managed just one shot on goal in the defeat.
Omaha (0-1-1) & Kansas State (0-1-1): Neither Omaha nor Kansas State could strike for a goal in a scoreless tie. Emma Malsy (KSU) and Kelly Lemke (Omaha) both earned shutouts in goal.
Missouri (2-0): Missouri scored the final three goals in a 3-1 win over Ohio State. Julissa Cisneros scored all three - two on penalty kicks in less than a 30-second span in the 55th and 56th minutes.
Kansas (2-0): The Jayhawks rolled to a 6-0 win over Loyola-Chicago, getting two goals and an assist from Ceri Holland. Katie McClure and Kailey Lane also had a goal and an assist while Sophie Maierhofer and Kathryn Castro added one goal each. Sarah Peters, Melania Pasar and Emilie Gavillet combined on the shutout in goal.
REGIONAL WOMEN'S SOCCER SCOREBOARD
Big Ten Conference
Iowa 6 Northern Iowa 1
Indiana 1 UIC 0
Michigan State 5 Marshall 1
Missouri 3 Ohio State 1
Purdue 4 Toledo 0
Illinois 3 Dayton 2
Maryland 1 NJIT 0
Michigan 2 Utah Valley 1
Rutgers 5 Fordham 0
Penn State 6 Hofstra 0
Notre Dame 4 Northwestern 0
Florida State 1 Wisconsin 0 — OT
Minnesota Cal State Fullerton
Big 12 Conference
Iowa State 1 UC Irvine 0
Kansas 6 Loyola 0
Kansas State 0 Omaha 0
Stanford 3 West Virginia 1
TCU 2 UAB 0
Baylor 4 Northwestern State 2
Oklahoma Arkansas
Texas Tech New Mexico
Big East Conference
Ball State 1 Marquette 0
NC State 3 Georgetown 1
James Madison 2 St. John’s 1
St. Joseph’s 1 Villanova 1 — 2 OT
SMU 2 DePaul 1
Xavier 2 Bowling Green 1
Loyola MD 2 Seton Hall 1
Providence UMass
IUPUI Butler
Missouri Valley Conference
Denver 2 Drake 0
Oakland 1 Valparaiso 0
Saint Louis 2 Indiana State 1
UMKC 2 Illinois State 0
Vanderbilt Evansville
Southeastern Conference
Georgia 4 Binghamton 0
LSU 1 Navy 0
Alabama 3 Utah 0
Western Kentucky 0 Kentucky 0 — 2 OT
Texas A&M 0 Pepperdine 0 — 2 OT
Florida South Florida
Tennessee Mercer
Oklahoma Arkansas
William & Mary South Carolina
Vanderbilt Evansville
Memphis Ole Miss
Summit League
Utah State 1 South Dakota 0
Montana 1 North Dakota State 1 — 2 OT
South Dakota State 2 Idaho State 0
North Dakota 2 St. Mary’s 1 — 2 OT
Fort Wayne 1 Robert Morris 1 — 2 OT