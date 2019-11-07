(KMAland) -- St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Kolten Wong and former Kansas City Royals players Lorenzo Cain and Zack Greinke nabbed Wilson Defensive Player of the Year awards on Wednesday.
The Wilson awards include only one winner – regardless of league – at each position and are determined by a formula that accounts for scouting information, basic fielding statistics and other advanced stats.
Wong was the choice at second base while Brewers standout Lorenzo Cain took the spot in center field. Houston’s Zack Greinke won the award at pitcher. Cleveland catcher Roberto Perez is the overall defensive player of the year.
The complete list of winners:
First base: Freddie Freeman, Atlanta
Second base: Kolten Wong, St. Louis
Shortstop: Andrelton Simmons, LA Angels
Third base: Matt Chapman, Oakland
Left field: David Peralta, Arizona
Center field: Lorenzo Cain, Milwaukee
Right field: Aaron Judge, NY Yankees
Catcher: Roberto Perez, Cleveland
Pitcher: Zack Greinke, Houston/Arizona