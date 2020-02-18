(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine girls have turned the corner lately and enter tonight's regional quarterfinal with Woodbury Central on a five-game winning streak.
"I think we're finally getting to the point where the kids are starting to understand how to apply defensive pressure," Coach Ryan Coenen said. "We're also starting to get healthy."
The Tigers currently sit at 12-10. Woodbine closed the regular season with victories over CAM, Ar-We-Va, Coon Rapids-Bayard and Fremont-Mills before opening the postseason with a 58-56 win over Boyer Valley. Their last loss came on January 31st, when they lost to Paton-Churdan 44-33.
While their five-game streak gives them plenty of reason to be happy, Coach Coenen feels that his team's first signs of turning the corner actually began in an early-season loss to Exira-EHK, where they lost 68-54.
"That was the first time we played a Spartan team where we didn't back down and turned into something we weren't," Coenen said. "That kind of gave us a sign of hope."
Amanda Foster, Nichole Sherer, Alex Steinkuhler, Whitney Kuhlman, Alyssa Schafer and Addison Erickson are the leading scorers for the Tigers, who have been forced to roll with multiple lineups this season due to injuries.
"I think we had six different starting lineups in November and December," Coenen said. "Monday, Tuesday, Thursday last week, we had three different starting lineups."
The Tigers have found themselves in many close games, including four that have been decided by five points or less.
"The big positive is being able to play as many kids as we have in those types of games," Coenen said.
Tonight, the Tigers will turn their attention to Woodbury Central, who enters the contest 16-5 and reached a regional final last year. Woodbine enters the contest as the underdog, which they are fine with.
"Woodbury Central's got every advantage in the world," Coenen said. "They've won more ballgames, they play in a tougher conference than we do with a bunch of 2A schools, they're at home. All those things add to them also. They've got a lot of pressure on them, they're supposed to win this game."
The winner of Woodbine/Woodbury Central will advance to a Class 1A regional semifinal against either CAM or Riverside Friday. The complete interview with Coach Coenen can be heard below.