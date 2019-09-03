(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine football team won their fifth consecutive game on Friday night, opening up the 2019 season with a dominant 64-14 win over Kingsley-Pierson.
Dating back to the 2018 season, the Tigers have now scored at least 49 points in four straight contests. Their latest victory came behind another sterling performance from quarterback Wyatt Pryor and his growing collection of weapons.
Pryor threw for 318 yards and eight touchdowns, including five to Brock Leaders and three to brother Layne Pryor. Leaders had a team-high nine receptions for 116 yards, and the younger Pryor pulled in eight balls for a team-best 122 yards. Five other players had at least one catch.
“Wyatt did a great job,” Coach Dustin Crook told KMA Sports. “This is kind of what we expect out of him, being a fourth-year starter at quarterback. He just took what the defense gave him and did a pretty good job of that.
Woodbine also had their running game working on Friday, using junior Caleb Wakehouse on 15 carries for 120 yards.
“(He) did a good job for us,” Crook said. “He did a good job of finding holes and getting extra yardage when he needed to. He worked out all summer at running back and fit in there nicely. We were pleased with his performance on Friday night.”
Defensively, the Tigers were also impressive. The unit forced four turnovers, including a 74-yard pick-six by sophomore Dylan Hoefer, and had six tackles for loss. Sophomore Cory Bantam had three total, and Hoefer finished the night with 2.5.
“The defense played pretty well,” Crook noted. “That’s been a key focus for us all offseason and through camp. We had a few breakdowns, but we need to make sure we eliminate the explosive plays and missed tackles. That’s something we’ll work on this week. Overall, the guys played very well.”
As Woodbine prepares for Friday’s meeting at Ar-We-Va, Coach Crook has noted the change in attitude and expectations among his team. A large part of that goes back to last season’s four-game win streak to finish out the year.
“That was great for us to finish out strong,” he said. “Then we had a good offseason. A lot of guys put in a lot of time with workouts and in the weight room to spring us into the season. We have some good senior leadership, and they expect to compete every Friday night.”
This week they get the Rockets (1-1), which lost 72-28 to Boyer Valley on Friday night after a 56-50 triple overtime escape of Griswold in Week 0.
“They lost a good senior class last year, and they’re inexperienced in some spots,” Crook said. “Coach (Chris) Petersen does a great job with those kids, and he prepares them pretty well. We have to be prepared to bring our best stuff on Friday and make sure we can take care of business.”
KMA Sports will have Jake Gillespie on hand in Westside on Friday, providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the full interview with Coach Crook linked below.