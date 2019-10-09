(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine cross country teams had strong showings on Monday at the Rolling Valley Conference meet.
The Tigers won another boys’ team championship while sophomore Riley Kerger ran to the individual conference title on the girl’s side.
“It was a good (meet),” Coach Rod Smith told KMA Sports. “(The boys) probably could have ran a little better.”
Regardless, the Tigers ran away with the RVC crown, finishing with five scorers in the top seven and winning with 25 points to Boyer Valley’s 42. Sophomore Nate Wright, senior Adam Sherer and juniors Conrad Schafer and Patyon Bush ran third through sixth while sophomore Aidan Carmody finished eighth overall.
“My lead runner (Sherer) was sick (Tuesday), so he may have had a little bit of that coming on in the race,” Smith noted. “We’re really running well as a team this year. We’ve got a pretty good, solid group that runs well together.”
Others from Woodbine that ran on Monday were freshmen Lane Vennink and Luke Ryerson, who placed 16th and 18th, respectively, in the race.
On the girl’s end, Kerger nabbed the individual title by less than three seconds over Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Brynn Bass.
“This is her first year,” Smith said. “We got her talked into it this year, and she’s really been doing pretty good. She’s liking it, she’s taking an interest, but it’s still a little new and intimidating at times for her. She’s medaled in all the meets we’ve gone too so far. She’s really coming along well.”
Fellow sophomore Kylee Cogdill added a third-place run of her own – about 16 seconds behind Kerger’s winning time.
“This is her first year, too,” Smith said. “She had never been out for track or cross country. She does some running on her own, and she’s been coming along pretty well also. She just has to get more comfortable and used to it.”
The Tigers had one other runner at the meet with junior Audrey Ireland placing 12th on the night.
Woodbine is slated to continue their season later this week when they travel to Dunlap for a meet. They’re also scheduled for a meet in Ida Grove on Monday, October 14th and at Missouri Valley the following Saturday. State qualifying meets are Thursday, October 24th.
“The weather hasn’t been real conducive for us,” Smith said. “The (RVC meet) was only actually the fourth meet we’ve ran in, but our boys have only been beaten by ranked teams or larger class teams. Their goal is to qualify for state. They missed it last year by four points, so that’s the goal down the road.”
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Smith embedded below.
