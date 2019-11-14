(Grant City) -- The Worth County football team will play for another district championship on Friday evening.
The Tigers (8-3) — last year’s state runner-up and the 2017 state champion — take a trip to Pattonsburg to meet Steven Willhite and the Panthers (10-1).
Worth County rolled in their postseason opener — 46-0 over North-West Nodaway — before an offensive battle with Albany — a 74-54 win.
“Any time you can get a playoff win and advance, that’s the goal,” Tigers coach Chris Healy told KMA Sports. “(Albany) is a very talented football team and really improved as the season went on. We knew they would give us a battle, and they gave us every bit of it.”
The latest win for Worth County was representative of their season of late. Sophomores Alex Rinehart and Aydan Gladstone both had monster games, combining for 359 rushing yards and seven touchdowns. For the season, Rinehart has 882 yards and 23 scores, and Gladstone has 709 and 15.
The defense, though, will need to bring their best stuff this Friday when they meet Willhite for the second time this season.
“I don’t know if anybody has a solution (to slowing down Willhite) yet,” Healy said. “Hopefully, we can come up with something to contain him a little bit. He’s a really talented quarterback and one of the best in the state at any level. It’s definitely a challenge.”
Willhite has thrown for 4,332 yards and 78 touchdowns this season. What makes him even more difficult to stop is that he’s also added 596 yards and 15 touchdowns on the ground. Earlier this season, in an 82-50 win over Worth County, it was all through the air. Willhite finished with 617 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“Hopefully, we can make some adjustments,” Healy said. “They’re a lot healthier now than they were the week (Worth County played them). They’re going to be better on the defensive side of the ball, so it’s definitely going to be a challenge.”
Worth County/Pattonsburg is slated for a 7:00 kickoff.