(Grant City) -- The Worth County football team is into the second round of the playoffs and Coach Chris Healy feels his team is starting to peak.
The Tigers (7-3) picked up a 46-0 win over North-West Nodaway in the opening round last week in a game Healy says the team did a lot of things right.
"Overall, we were pretty satisfied with Friday night," said Healy. "We did a lot of good things in all three phases of the game. Offensively, we came out and executed every time we had the ball. Defensively, we were able to shut them down for the most part. We were pretty pleased. We stayed healthy and had a good opening district game."
The competition gets stiffer in the district semifinal, as Worth County will host Albany (6-4) -- a team they beat 82-42 on September 20th.
"I think they were up 20 early in the first half and then we swung it to win fairly easily," said Healy. "There were definitely a lot of momentum swings. They came out to play and had us pretty easily in the first half, but we had a couple of big plays that helped us get back in the game. They are a good football team. They are playing pretty good right now. A couple weeks ago, they were competitive with Pattonsburg -- who is one of the best teams in the state -- and last week they handled Platte Valley. They are a very good football that does a lot well. They are going to be a tough matchup."
With a 40-point win over the Warriors under their belt, Healy says his message this week is to not be complacent.
"Hopefully, we realize that that first half, Albany kind of dominated us," said Healy. "Hopefully they remember that and realize there's no way that we can start out that way and be successful Friday night. I think the way that Albany game started -- and they know Albany is a good football team -- I don't think we'll have a problem with that."
Worth County will be tasked with trying to slow down a mostly run-dominated offense for Albany. Senior running back Dawson Butterfield has racked up 1,855 yards and 32 touchdowns this year on just over 20 carries per game.
"Butterfield is a very physical runner," said Healy. "They will get him inside and when you start focusing too much on that, their quarterback and other running back can make plays. They can throw it to their athletic receiver on the edge if they need to. Number one, we have to stop Butterfield, stop their inside run game and that gives us a chance to be successful."
The Tigers could find some relief on offense, as Albany's defense allows over 44 points per game.
"Offensively, we just have to execute and avoid negative plays," said Healy. "That's been the focus for us the last few weeks is avoiding negative plays as far as turnovers, loss of yardage or penalties. If we do that, I think we can be successful."
Jaden Driskell will be in Grant City Friday night providing reports as part of several games you can hear from on the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show on KMA.
Hear the full interview with Healy below.