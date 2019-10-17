(Grant City) -- The Worth County Tigers are hoping to get back in the win column this week when they host North Andrew.
The Missouri 8-Man No. 5 ranked Tigers (5-2) found themselves in a shootout with state No. 1 Pattonsburg last week, eventually falling 82-50. In the loss, sophomore Alex Rinehart carried the ball 17 times for 75 yards and four touchdowns, sophomore Aydan Gladstone had 106 passing yards two total scores, and sophomore Jackson Runde had 42 receiving yards and a touchdown.
"It was against a good team. Pattonsburg is very talented," Worth County head coach Chris Healy told KMA Sports this week. "Their offensive attack is something that you don't see very often. They did a good job of doing what they do. We turned the ball over probably six times. When you do that against a team like Pattonsburg you don't give yourself much of a chance. We did see some good things, but there's a lot we need to improve on these last two weeks of the regular season."
This Friday night the Tigers take on a North Andrew team that is also 5-2 overall and is ranked eighth in the state. The Cardinals took care of business against Albany last week 68-32. Senior quarterback Jaden Baker had 152 rushing yards and four total touchdowns, junior Carson Thomas racked up 156 rushing yards and three scores, while freshman Hayden Ecker and senior Brayden Brincks also had big nights. The offensive line for North Andrew paved the way for the team gaining 493 total rushing yards. Coach Healy says his team faces a big task this week against the Cardinals.
"North Andrew is a physical football team," Healy said. "They line up and get downhill on you. I think they have gotten back a couple guys from injuries. They are coming into form about the time you want to by the time you get into district play. They are a great football team that's had a lot of success throughout the year and will be tough to stop."
Healy noted Jaden Baker is a talented dual threat quarterback that can not only sling the ball around the field, but executes the Cardinals option attack very well.
"He is a very talented athlete on both sides of the football," Healy said. "Defensively he flies around and makes plays all over the field. They are a little more balanced this year. They will still line up and run a lot of that option game. He makes plays and makes reads in the backfield that makes them tough to stop. If you commit too many guys to the run, they are able to beat you with the pass this year also."
KMA reporter Jaden Driskell will provide live reports from Grant City Friday night during the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Find Coach Healy's full interview with KMA Sports below.