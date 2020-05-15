(Grant City) -- Merredith Spiers' continued improvements throughout her track career have led her to an unlikely place -- North Dakota State.
The 2019 Missouri Class 1 Girls discus state champion made it official recently, signing with the Bison.
"It's an awesome opportunity," Spiers said. "Freshman year, I never thought in a million years I'd be able to do something like that."
Spiers admits competing at the Division I level was not something she initially thought was a possibility.
"Sophomore year I was like, 'well I'm doing pretty good,' Spiers said. "I thought maybe I'd have a chance throwing a D3 or D2, but I didn't think I'd ever make it to that level."
Spiers also considered South Dakota State and Missouri before choosing North Dakota State.
"They were actually the last to reach out to me and just happened to be the one I liked the best."
Spiers was lured to Fargo by the Bison's stout throwing program and award-winning throw coach Justin St. Clair. Spiers also felt competing in the Summit League was much more ideal for her than competing in the SEC.
"They have a great throwers program," Spiers said. "I knew I'd have a chance to compete. Their program is just outstanding."
Spiers has continued to improve throughout her high school and is hopeful she can continue to do the same in college.
"I really enjoy it," Spiers said. "It was just putting in the extra time and hitting the weight room. It was a combination of building up my technique and weight lifting."
Worth County's track program has been a powerhouse lately, claiming the state title in 2018 and tying for the crown in 2019. The Tigers were aiming for another state title, but sadly, won't get the chance due to the canceled season.
"It was really sad," Spiers said. "I feel like I'm one of the lucky ones because I do get to compete again. I don't even know if there's words for how thankful I am for my team. I couldn't have asked to be with a better group of girls. Everybody put in 100 percent all the time."
Spiers feels she will likely redshirt her first year in Fargo, but she still has goals for next season.
"I want to make the travel squad my freshman and sophomore year," Spiers said.
The complete interview with Spiers can be heard below.