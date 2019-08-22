(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Cross Country and Track Coaches Association has released the preseason Class 3A cross country rankings.
In the girl’s rankings, Atlantic, Harlan and Glenwood are all ranked among the top 10 while Creston is in the “Teams to Watch” category.
The Trojans’ Taylor McCreedy has the high individual ranking in the girl’s Class 3A individual rankings.
On the boy’s side, Glenwood and Atlantic are both in the rankings.
Here’s a look at the area teams and individuals that are ranked in Class 3A:
GIRLS
Team: 5. Atlantic, 7. Harlan, 10. Glenwood, 14. Bishop Heelan Catholic
Teams to Watch: Creston
Individual: 6. Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic; 9. Amber Aesoph, Bishop Heelan Catholic
BOYS
Team: 11. Glenwood, 13. Atlantic
Teams to Watch: Sergeant Bluff-Luton
View the complete rankings in the embedded tweets below:
