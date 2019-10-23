(KMAland) -- The final rankings prior to the state qualifying cross country meets have been released by the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. View the complete rankings linked here.
The full list of KMAland conference teams and runners that are ranked are listed below.
CLASS 1A
Girls Team: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 8. AHSTW, 12. Tri-Center
Boys Team: 3. Nodaway Valley, 11. St. Albert, 12. Tri-Center, Teams to Watch: Woodbine
Girls Individual: 1. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 3. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 7. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars; 10. Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 16. Grace Slater, Audubon; 19. Kylie MOrrison, Logan-Magnolia; 30. Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley
Boys Individual: 1. Joshua Baudler, Nodaway valley; 4. Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 5. Noah Jorgenson, Sidney; 8. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; 17. Emery Sage, Melcher-Dallas; 21. Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley; 24. Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley
CLASS 2A
Girls Team: None
Boys Team: 14. Central Decatur, Teams to Watch: ACGC
Girls Individual: 3. Kate Crawford, ACGC; 12. Tori Castle, Treynor; 22. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda; 26. Rylee Sloss, ACGC
Boys Individual: None
CLASS 3A
Girls Team: 4. Harlan, 8. Bishop Heelan, 12. Glenwood
Boys Team: 14. Harlan, Teams to Watch: Atlantic
Girls Individual: 13. Amber Aesoph, Bishop Heelan; 19. Braelyn Baker, Creston; 24. Lucy Borkowski, Harlan
Boys Individual: 14. Trey Gross, Harlan; 17. Craig Becker, Atlantic
CLASS 4A
Girls Team: None
Boys Team: 3. Sioux City North
Girls Individual: Kaia Downs, Sioux City East
Boys Individual: 4. Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North; 16. Will Lohr, Sioux City North; 30. Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson