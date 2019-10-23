XC

(KMAland) -- The final rankings prior to the state qualifying cross country meets have been released by the Iowa Association of Track and Cross Country Coaches. View the complete rankings linked here.

The full list of KMAland conference teams and runners that are ranked are listed below.

CLASS 1A

Girls Team: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 8. AHSTW, 12. Tri-Center

Boys Team: 3. Nodaway Valley, 11. St. Albert, 12. Tri-Center, Teams to Watch: Woodbine

Girls Individual: 1. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 3. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 7. Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars; 10. Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 16. Grace Slater, Audubon; 19. Kylie MOrrison, Logan-Magnolia; 30. Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley

Boys Individual: 1. Joshua Baudler, Nodaway valley; 4. Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 5. Noah Jorgenson, Sidney; 8. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; 17. Emery Sage, Melcher-Dallas; 21. Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley; 24. Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley

CLASS 2A 

Girls Team: None

Boys Team: 14. Central Decatur, Teams to Watch: ACGC

Girls Individual: 3. Kate Crawford, ACGC; 12. Tori Castle, Treynor; 22. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda; 26. Rylee Sloss, ACGC

Boys Individual: None

CLASS 3A

Girls Team: 4. Harlan, 8. Bishop Heelan, 12. Glenwood

Boys Team: 14. Harlan, Teams to Watch: Atlantic

Girls Individual: 13. Amber Aesoph, Bishop Heelan; 19. Braelyn Baker, Creston; 24. Lucy Borkowski, Harlan

Boys Individual: 14. Trey Gross, Harlan; 17. Craig Becker, Atlantic

CLASS 4A 

Girls Team: None

Boys Team: 3. Sioux City North

Girls Individual: Kaia Downs, Sioux City East

Boys Individual: 4. Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North; 16. Will Lohr, Sioux City North; 30. Wimach Gilo, Thomas Jefferson