IATC

(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has released the latest state cross country rankings.

View the list of KMAland runners and teams ranked below or click here for the complete list.

CLASS 1A 

Girls Team: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 12. Tri-Center, AHSTW (Team to Watch)

Boys Team: 8. Tri-Center, 11. IKM-Manning, 12. St. Albert

Girls Individual: 1. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2. Ryann Portch, AHSTW; 3. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4. Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 10. Riley Dunkin, Twin Cedars; 11. Reagan Weinheimer, Nodaway Valley; 13. Grace Slater, Audubon; 16. Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; 20. J’Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas; 24. Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley; 26. Gabrielle Valencia, East Union

Boys Individual: 1. Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 5. Noah Jorgenson, Sidney; 6. Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 14. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; 18. Emery Sage, Melcher-Dallas; 29. Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley

CLASS 2A

Girls Team: 15. Shenandoah 

Boys Team: 15. Central Decatur, Red Oak (Team to Watch)

Girls Individual: 3. Tori Castle, Treynor; 27. Maysen Hartley, Clarinda

Boys Individual: 22. Baylor Bergren, Red Oak

CLASS 3A

Girls Team: 4. Harlan, 7. Atlantic, 9. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 15. Glenwood

Boys Team: 11. Atlantic, Harlan (Team to Watch), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Team to Watch)

Girls Individual: 5. Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic; 8. Amber Aesoph, Bishop Heelan; 17. Braelyn Baker, Creston

Boys Individual: 12. Craig Becker, Atlantic; 18. Trey Gross, Harlan

CLASS 4A

Girls Team: Sioux City East (Team to Watch)

Boys Team: 6. Sioux City North

Girls Individual: 14. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East; 26. Karlee Phillips, Sioux City East

Boys Individual: 5. Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North; 16. Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson

Tags