(KMAland) -- The Iowa High School Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association has released the latest state cross country rankings.
View the list of KMAland runners and teams ranked below or click here for the complete list.
CLASS 1A
Girls Team: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 12. Tri-Center, AHSTW (Team to Watch)
Boys Team: 8. Tri-Center, 11. IKM-Manning, 12. St. Albert
Girls Individual: 1. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 2. Ryann Portch, AHSTW; 3. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4. Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 10. Riley Dunkin, Twin Cedars; 11. Reagan Weinheimer, Nodaway Valley; 13. Grace Slater, Audubon; 16. Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; 20. J’Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas; 24. Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley; 26. Gabrielle Valencia, East Union
Boys Individual: 1. Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 5. Noah Jorgenson, Sidney; 6. Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 14. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; 18. Emery Sage, Melcher-Dallas; 29. Toby Bower, Nodaway Valley
CLASS 2A
Girls Team: 15. Shenandoah
Boys Team: 15. Central Decatur, Red Oak (Team to Watch)
Girls Individual: 3. Tori Castle, Treynor; 27. Maysen Hartley, Clarinda
Boys Individual: 22. Baylor Bergren, Red Oak
CLASS 3A
Girls Team: 4. Harlan, 7. Atlantic, 9. Bishop Heelan Catholic, 15. Glenwood
Boys Team: 11. Atlantic, Harlan (Team to Watch), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Team to Watch)
Girls Individual: 5. Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic; 8. Amber Aesoph, Bishop Heelan; 17. Braelyn Baker, Creston
Boys Individual: 12. Craig Becker, Atlantic; 18. Trey Gross, Harlan
CLASS 4A
Girls Team: Sioux City East (Team to Watch)
Boys Team: 6. Sioux City North
Girls Individual: 14. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East; 26. Karlee Phillips, Sioux City East
Boys Individual: 5. Jaysen Bouwers, Sioux City North; 16. Aidan Booton, Thomas Jefferson