(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches have released the first cross country rankings of the season.
Check out the KMAland conference schools and individuals that are ranked to open the year.
CLASS 1A
Girls Team: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 14. Tri-Center, Team to Watch - AHSTW
Boys Team: 5. Nodaway Valley, 7. St. Albert
Girls Individual: 1. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 3. Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 10. Reagan Weinheimer, Nodaway Valley; 13. Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; 16. Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia; 20. J'Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas; 23. Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley; 25. Gabrielle Valencia, East Union; 27. Julia Kock, AHSTW
Boys Individual: 1. Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 5. Noah Jorgenson, Sidney; 12. Brett McGee, Tri-CEnter; 13. Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 16. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; 19. Emery Sage, Melcher-Dallas; 26. Isaac Timmerman, Mount Ayr; 30. Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley
CLASS 2A
Girls Team: 14. Shenandoah
Boys Team: 13. Red Oak, Team to Watch - Treynor
Girls Individual: 4. Tori Castle, Treynor
Boys Individual: 28. Baylor Bergren, Red Oak
CLASS 3A
Girls Team: 4. Glenwood, 6. Bishop Heelan, 7. Atlantic, 8. Harlan, Team to Watch - Creston
Boys Team: 11. Glenwood, 12. Atlantic, 14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Team to Watch - Le Mars
Girls Individual: 5. Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic; 9. Amber Aesoph, Bishop Heelan Catholic; 20. Braelyn Baker, Creston
Boys Individual: 23. Evan Brummer, Atlantic; 26. Trey Gross, Harlan
CLASS 4A
Girls Team: None
Boys Team: Team to Watch - Sioux City North
Girls Individual: 11. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East
Boys Individual: None