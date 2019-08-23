XC

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Track Coaches have released the first cross country rankings of the season.

Check out the KMAland conference schools and individuals that are ranked to open the year.

CLASS 1A 

Girls Team: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 14. Tri-Center, Team to Watch - AHSTW

Boys Team: 5. Nodaway Valley, 7. St. Albert

Girls Individual: 1. Peyton Pogge, Tri-Center; 3. Taylor Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 4. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia; 10. Reagan Weinheimer, Nodaway Valley; 13. Kylie Morrison, Logan-Magnolia; 16. Violet Lapke, Logan-Magnolia; 20. J'Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas; 23. Sophia Broers, Nodaway Valley; 25. Gabrielle Valencia, East Union; 27. Julia Kock, AHSTW

Boys Individual: 1. Joshua Baudler, Nodaway Valley; 5. Noah Jorgenson, Sidney; 12. Brett McGee, Tri-CEnter; 13. Bennett Heisterkamp, St. Albert; 16. Randy Jimenez, Southeast Warren; 19. Emery Sage, Melcher-Dallas; 26. Isaac Timmerman, Mount Ayr; 30. Ben Breheny, Nodaway Valley

CLASS 2A

Girls Team: 14. Shenandoah

Boys Team: 13. Red Oak, Team to Watch - Treynor

Girls Individual: 4. Tori Castle, Treynor

Boys Individual: 28. Baylor Bergren, Red Oak

CLASS 3A

Girls Team: 4. Glenwood, 6. Bishop Heelan, 7. Atlantic, 8. Harlan, Team to Watch - Creston

Boys Team: 11. Glenwood, 12. Atlantic, 14. Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Team to Watch - Le Mars

Girls Individual: 5. Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic; 9. Amber Aesoph, Bishop Heelan Catholic; 20. Braelyn Baker, Creston

Boys Individual: 23. Evan Brummer, Atlantic; 26. Trey Gross, Harlan

CLASS 4A

Girls Team: None

Boys Team: Team to Watch - Sioux City North

Girls Individual: 11. Kaia Downs, Sioux City East

Boys Individual: None

Tags