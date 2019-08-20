Tori Castle
Buy Now

Pictured: Tori Castle, Treynor

 Photo: Derek Martin/KMA Sports

(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Cross Country and Track Coaches Association have released the Class 2A preseason cross country rankings.

The Shenandoah girls are ranked No. 12 to open the year in Class 2A while Treynor’s Tori Castle is rated No. 6 in the individual rankings.

View the complete rankings in the tweets embedded below:

Tags