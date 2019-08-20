(KMAland) -- The Iowa Association of Cross Country and Track Coaches Association have released the Class 2A preseason cross country rankings.
The Shenandoah girls are ranked No. 12 to open the year in Class 2A while Treynor’s Tori Castle is rated No. 6 in the individual rankings.
View the complete rankings in the tweets embedded below:
The 2019 Class 2A Girls Individual Rankings are here! Be sure to check them out below!👇— Iowa High School XC & TF (@IAXCTF) August 20, 2019
The 2019 Class 2A Girls Preseason Team Rankings are here! Be sure to check them out below!👇— Iowa High School XC & TF (@IAXCTF) August 19, 2019
The Class 2A Boys Preseason Team Rankings are here! Be sure to check them out below!👇— Iowa High School XC & TF (@IAXCTF) August 20, 2019
The 2019 Class 2A Boys Individual Rankings are here! Be sure to check them out below!👇— Iowa High School XC & TF (@IAXCTF) August 20, 2019
