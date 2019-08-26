(Oakland) -- Year two of the Darrell Frain era at Riverside gets underway on Friday night when the Bulldogs travel to Tri-Center.
The 2018 ‘Dogs went just 4-5, but those final four wins all came in the last six weeks, earning Coach Frain the KMAland Coach of the Year honor.
“The momentum was unbelievable,” Frain told KMA Sports. “Starting off the way we did and then winning four of the last six, we left the season wanting to play more. The confidence that built at the end of the year has been great, and it’s led into the weight room and offseason workouts.”
While the Riverside roster is mostly intact, they will look to replace four seniors, including three that produced most of the offensive yardage – Valentin Andrusyshyn, AJ Dillon and Hunter Hodges.
“We’ve got a bunch of young guys that will have to step up,” Frain said. “None will be that superstar, but hopefully putting them all together and playing with a tough mentality will create some success for us.”
At quarterback, Coach Frain says sophomore Austin Kremkoski will be the guy to replace Andrusyshyn while seniors Mason Bivens and Joel Henningsen will handle carries in the backfield at tailback and fullback, respectively. And junior Drake Woods looks to be one of the team’s top receivers.
While the offense tries to find its way, Riverside should be in pretty good shape defensively. Henningsen led Class A District 9 in tackles last season, and Bivens, junior Eddie Vlcek, Kremkoski, sophomore Rhett Bentley, senior Mike Husz and junior Brogan Allensworth were seven of the top 10 tacklers last season.
Adding to that experience is the fact that they’re in year two of Coach Frain’s system.
“I didn’t feel like we really got a buy-in until week four or week five last year,” Frain said. “There’s none of that this year. The seniors are making sure everybody is getting the job done, and that’s a big difference. Everyone is on the same page.”
The opponent for Riverside will be Western Iowa Conference rival Tri-Center on Friday night. The Trojans were 6-3 last season and took a 28-16 win over the Bulldogs in the opener.
“They will be a little bit like last year,” Frain said. “Probably about 75 percent passing. Bryson Freeberg will be one of the best quarterbacks we see all season. Hopefully, we can contain him, keep the ball in front of us and have a chance in the end.”
KMA Sports will have live coverage from Neola on Friday with Kent Poncelow providing reports during the Red Oak Chrysler High School Football Connection Show. Hear all the coverage on KMA 960 and KMA-FM 99.1 from 6:20 until midnight.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Frain below.