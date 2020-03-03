(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert had waited 20 years for their girls basketball program to get back to the state tournament. Many of this year’s key members thought the wait would go even longer.
“We didn’t think we could do this because of the seniors we lost last year,” senior Jordyn Blaha told KMA Sports after their regional final win over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
“During the summer,” junior Allie Petry added, “we didn’t really think we were going to be very good. But we worked our butts off.”
That hard work paid off for the Saintes (13-11), who will play as the No. 8 seed in the Class 1A tournament against top-ranked, top-seeded and undefeated Newell-Fonda (24-0) on Wednesday at 1:00 PM. The game can be heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
“It means everything,” Coach Dick Wettengel said. “My coaching staff, since we took this job nine years ago, we’ve worked extremely hard. I can’t tell you the thrill of this after waiting for 20 years.”
Wettengel, who led the St. Albert boys to the state tournament in 1993 and 1994 and Lewis Central’s boys to Des Moines in 2000, has also been waiting 20 years to get back to this stage.
He and his team will jump right into the fire when they meet the Mustangs. Newell-Fonda is scoring a state-best 77.9 points per game and allowing just 35.3, which comes to a 42.6 per game scoring margin — tops in the state.
Sophomore Macy Sievers leads the team in scoring with 14.2 points per game and is making 63.6 percent of her shots. Juniors Maggie Walker (13.3 PPG), Bailey Sievers (10.4 PPG) and Ella Larsen (9.8 PPG) have also added plenty this season.
Senior Megan Morenz (8.8 PPG), freshman Mary Walker (6.4 PPG), junior Ellie Lago (5.5 PPG) and freshman Nevaeh Lyman (3.6 PPG) are others that figure to see plenty of time on Wednesday afternoon.
Sievers also leads the team with 110 assists while Larsen has 104 assist and a team-high 104 steals and 19 blocks. Larsen leads the squad with 5.5 rebounds per game. So, there’s plenty worry about and scout.
St. Albert is one of the few teams in the 1A field that might not be surprised by what they see in Newell-Fonda. They have played 1A’s second-toughest schedule, according to the BCMoore Rankings system, and have competed against five teams in the state tournament field. In addition, they have plenty of state experience from multiple state volleyball trips.
“They’ve been there before,” Coach Wettengel said. “That was big for us (in the regional final), having been there in volleyball.”
Petry, Blaha and senior Bel Pershing are among those that contributed in both sports. Petry leads the team with 17.8 points and 7.5 rebounds per game while Blaha and Pershing are averaging 10.4 and 10.3 points, respectively.
Junior point guard Makenna Shepard averages 4.0 points per game but leads the team with 108 assists. The fifth member of the starting five is senior Veronica Svajgl while senior Keely Socha and sophomore Lauren Williams are key reserves. Williams, in fact, posted a career-high tying 12 points in their regional final win over Exira/EHK.
“There’s a lot of schools that are great in multiple sports,” Wettengel said. “When you’ve got the kids, the athletes and the coaches that will share, it’s all possible.”
View complete video interviews from the final three regional wins for St. Albert below.