(Auburn) -- Auburn will look to finish the season with back-to-back wins when they travel to rival Falls City Friday night.
"We're a really young team that's still trying to figure out how to win," Auburn Head Coach Tony Jannsen told KMA Sports.
Coach Jannsen's team figured out how to win last Friday with a 29-17 defeat of Lincoln Christian, the team's second victory of the season.
"We've had a lot of games this year that we lost that we had the opportunity to win, but just hadn't been able to figure that out yet. How to do the little things and not beat ourselves and we did that well on Friday."
Junior Brody Darnell was instrumental in the Bulldogs' recent victory with 130 rushing yards and two touchdowns.
"He was fighting some injuries towards the middle of the year, but he's feeling a little better. He's putting up some great statistics but he's really grown as leader for us which only having three seniors on the roster has been huge for us." Jannsen said.
Despite their record, Coach Jannsen believes his young team has shown signs of progression from his team since the start of the season.
"The last couple weeks saw some growth in terms of physicality where we feel a little bit more comfortable playing what a physical high school game should like, " Jannsen said.
Auburn growth in physicality will be put to the test Friday night when they finish the season with a trip to rival Falls City. The Tigers come into Friday night with a record of 3-5 after a 3-0 start.
"They're a team that has a lot of big play threats, but they're a physical team as well. They've played tough physical football throughout and that's kind of the Falls City team we've always known."
According to Jannsen, the Bulldog's main key to victory Friday night boils down to how physical his team will be.
"Definitely matching their physicality. They're going to play a physical brand of football and try to punch us in the mouth. We've got to match or exceed that."
Kenny Larabee will be in Falls City Friday night providing updates as one of multiple games you can hear reports as part of the Red Oak Chrysler Football Connection Show. Listen to the complete interview with Coach Jannsen below.