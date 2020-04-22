(Manning) -- While they didn't have any seniors, the IKM-Manning boys golf team had lofty goals for this season.
Unfortunately, those goals will have to wait until next year because the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union and Iowa High School Athletic Association officially canceled the spring sports season on Friday.
"It was disappointing," Coach Keith Wagner said. "We had four guys that played a lot of golf last season. It was a tough pill to swallow, but I think they realize safety has to be first in this situation."
Wagner feels that his team was putting in the necessary work to build off last year's stellar season.
"They were pretty fired up," Wagner said. "I know some of them had been out and working on their game even before we were to start practice. They were looking forward to start the season. We always have a lot of fun together when we are at the course."
Last year, the Wolves claimed the Western Iowa Conference. This year, they were going to be forced to replace two members from last year's team, Jared and Tyler Henkelman.
"I think it was going to be a bit more challenging," Wagner said. "Jared and Tyler were a big part of what we did. We were going to have to replace those two, so it was going to be a challenge right off the gate, but that's all part of the sport. You're always going to lose somebody. You just have to have somebody step up and fill those roles."
Tyler Brant, Grant Gaer, Ben Lingle, Hayden McLaughlin, Max Nielsen and Conner Richards were among those who were likely to fill the void left by the Henkelman twins.
"We had some good experience at the top, it was just trying to figure out what we were going to do with our five and six," Wagner said.
The Wolves were likely to be led by junior Kyler Rasmussen, who was eyeing his third consecutive WIC crown.
"He's a just competitive person," Wagner said. "He was doing a good job in the weight room, just trying to get stronger. I think the fallacy is golfers aren't the same type of athletes, but he worked hard to get stronger. He wanted to try to win it (the WIC) all four years. Obviously that's not going to come to pass."
The good news for the Wolves is they return everyone to next year's team, which has them already looking towards next year.
"We got to keep pushing forward," Wagner said. "Hopefully, next spring, we'll be able to go out there and see what we can do."
The complete interview with Coach Wagner can be heard below.