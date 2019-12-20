(Missouri Valley) -- Missouri Valley wrestling is in the process of replacing some of the most accomplished wrestlers in program history, but Coach Keefer Jensen has liked what he's seen from his young team so far.
"The season's been going good," Jensen said, "It's a new lineup, so a lot of fresh faces, but the kids are coming along. It's been a building year, but the kids are wrestling hard and it's kinda neat to see."
This year, the Big Reds are replacing a senior class that consisted of state medalists Connor Lange, Duke Kyle and state champion Arron Olson. The Big Reds have been successful on the dual side, too, qualifying for state in each of the last three years.
The recent success at Missouri Valley has motivated this younger lineup, according to Coach Jensen.
"Those younger kids get to see that and seeing that sets the standard of where we want to be and the standard of where we should be competing," he said. "We're not quite as talent heavy as we've been in the past, but we try to hold those same expectations in the room."
While the majority of the Missouri Valley lineup might be new, senior Nick Haynes is not. Haynes---a two-time state medalist-- is currently ranked 5th at 1A 182 pounds by IAWrestle.
"He's had success ever since he was a freshman," Jensen said of Haynes, "When you're at his level and when you're as good as Nick Haynes there's got to be one goal and that's to win the state tournament. Above that, we try to just make him a better wrestler every day."
Sam Kyle (138) has also taken on a leadership role according to Jensen. Kyle was a district qualifier last season and figures to return from injury sometime after Christmas break. Other contributors for the Big Reds early this season include Max Collier (106), Andrew Bowman (113), Jacob Polzin (120), Zavier Trovato (126), Blake Radke (132), Fred Veatch (138), Eric McIlnay (145), Brek Boruff (152), Drake Anderson (160), and Jon Johnson (170).
This weekend, the Big Reds, will clash with their friends from the Western Iowa Conference. The conference duals will take place today with the individual tournament tomorrow.
The WIC Tournament is full of talented teams with state-ranked Underwood and Logan-Magnolia squads as well as solid Treynor, AHSTW, Missouri Valley, Riverside, and Tri-Center teams.
"It's definitely a tough WIC," Coach Jensen said, "We definitely want to finish top three in the WIC duals and WIC tournament, there's not going to be any easy duals, so we know we're going to have to battle.
Missouri Valley drew the four seed for the WIC dual tournament and will face Riverside in the first round. KMA Sports will be in Audubon tomorrow for the WIC Individual Tournament. You can hear the finals on KMA-FM Saturday afternoon with Trevor Maeder and Steve Baier on the call. The complete interview with Coach Jensen can be heard below.