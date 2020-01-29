(Oakland) -- Despite their youth, the Riverside boys are continuing to improve and grow, which has led to a fun season for them and Coach Nicholas Kroon.
It's been a lot of fun getting back into coaching," Kroon tells KMA Sports. "We have some really great kids right now and we've had some kids really step up from what I've seen last year."
The Bulldogs are currently 4-11 on the season, which puts them two wins short of their six-win output a year ago. The top two scorers from last season: AJ Dillon and Damian Foutch graduated so Coach Kroon knew coming into this season that his team had his work cut out for them. However, wins over Missouri Valley (twice), Griswold and Logan-Magnolia have them on the cusp of exceeding their expectations.
"I kinda had pictured in my mind that five wins was a high-end goal for what I thought we were capable of," Kroon said, "I would say our guys have done pretty well and they've competed really well."
As the season has gone on, Coach Kroon has seen what every coach wants to see from a team: improvement.
"We are executing a little bit better," Kroon said. "We are starting to understand the places we need to be. Our rebounding is very, very slowly getting better. They've made some strides, we haven't necessarily made our goals in some areas, but I think being more aware of it is keeping us in some of these games and keeping these games tighter.
Junior Drake Woods leads the Bulldogs in scoring with 9.3 points per game and 17 three-pointers. Classmate Brogan Allensworth has cleaned the boards with Riverside with a team-high 97 rebounds. Allensworth also leads the team in blocks with 22 and is averaging 8.9 points per game.
Aiden Bell, Wyatt Hough, Eli Ryun and Ayden Salais have also been key for a Riverside team that has had all but two of its' points scored by underclassmen.
The Bulldogs have been battle-tested, too. Four of their losses have come at the hands of Tri-Center, Treynor, AHSTW and Stanton. Teams with a combined record of 51-6. While the Bulldogs have lost those four games by an average of 35 points per game, Kroon feels that his team has learned immensely from those games.
"Anytime you play those guys, especially with a young team, you can kinda see this is where we want to be," Kroon said.
Riverside will continue action Friday night with another tough test when they face East Mills, who is 12-2 this season. The Bulldogs will then conclude the regular season with contests against Whiting, Treynor, Tri-Center, Heartland Christian and Logan-Magnolia before beginning postseason play.
"Competing through with everybody, regardless of who we are playing would set us up very well for the postseason," Kroon said.
Matt Hays will be in Hastings Friday night to cover the East Mills/Riverside doubleheader. Matt's recap of Friday's action can be heard on the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show from 9:30 until 11 Friday night.
The complete interview with Coach Kroon can be heard below.