(Oakland) -- Following an up-and-down regular season, the Riverside girls will begin the postseason with a rematch against Heartland Christian.
"I don't think it's any surprise to say it didn't start as expected," Coach Taylor Schueman told KMA Sports. "We had a lot of kids not come back out this season, but what we had to work with what he had. Everybody that suited out have gone above and beyond for us."
The Bulldogs enter the postseason at 3-18 with wins over Missouri Valley, Whiting and Heartland Christian, but there have been signs of promise for a squad that has just two seniors.
"Our rebounds have impressed tremendously," Schueman said. "When we control the boards, we have better outcomes."
With a young roster, it's no surprise they've had some rough outings in the stout Western Iowa Conference against foes such as AHSTW, Audubon, IKM-Manning and Logan-Magnolia. However, Coach Schueman has found positives from her team during those performances.
"Every time we face those teams, we approach it a way to where we focus on personal goals. As long as we improve when we face these teams again, it's a win in our book." Schueman said.
Senior Ashlynn Amdor has piloted Riverside's offense with 11.4 points per game.
"When we need to get points on the board we run a lot of the offense through her," Schueman said.
Franee Maher is averaging 5.6 points per contest and leads the team in rebounds with 60. Senior Meghan Reed is contributing 5.5 points per game and has a team-high 11 blocks. Emily Brown, Macy Woods and McKenna Sick have also been mainstays in the Riverside lineup this season.
The Bulldogs will open the postseason with a Class 1A First Round regional battle with Heartland Christian, a team they defeated 39-36 on Saturday.
"It was I'd say a sloppy win, but a win's a win and we'll take it," Schueman said.
Despite the "sloppy" win, Coach Schueman feels her team found things they can hope to capitalize on tonight.
"They sat back in a pretty relaxed 2-3 zone and it slowed us down" Schueman said. "We're going to control the tempo of the game and play our speed."
The winner of the Riverside/Heartland Christian contest will advance to a Class 1A Regional Quarterfinal against either CAM or Griswold Tuesday night. The complete interview with Coach Schueman can be heard below.