(Corning) -- One of Iowa's longest-running wrestling tournaments will continue this weekend with the 65th edition of The John J. Harris Wrestling Invitational at Southwest Valley High School in Corning.
"It's a long, rich, traditioned tournament," Southwest Valley Coach Cody Konecne told KMA Sports. "It means a lot to the local people. You come to it every year and you get the same feeling every year."
The Timberwolves enter their host tournament with a rather young squad, which has led to some ups and downs this season.
"We've done fairly well on the rebuild," Konecne said. "We bumped our numbers up and are winning more matches and duals than we did last year. I think we're making the progression forward."
The Timberwolves roster contains a bevy of young wrestlers, but that doesn't mean Coach Konecne has not seen signs of progression.
"You got to take it slow, but we're getting there," Konecne said.
Junior Tallen Myers has been the leader for the Timberwolves this season. Myers was a district qualifier last season and is 25-5 on the season.
"He's not dropping matches to people he shouldn't," Konecne said of Myers. "He's getting close to turning the corner."
Marshall Knapp (138), Brendan Knapp (145), Steve Rodriguez (152), Mathew Johnston (160), Kolton Schutt (170), Kaden Jacobs (182), Dalton Calkins (195) and Anthony Daffer (285) have also been in Southwest Valley's lineup this season.
This weekend, Southwest Valley will host the 21-team John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament. Teams participating in the tournament's 65th edition include AC/GC, Atlantic-CAM, Bedford-Lenox, Central Decatur, Clarinda, Clarinda Academy, Clarke, Creston, East Mills, Griswold, Missouri Valley, Mount Ayr, Nodaway Valley, Panorama, Red Oak, Riverside, Southwest Iowa, Tri-Center, Wayne and Winterset.
Last year, Southwest Valley finished ninth in the team standings. This year, they'd like to end up somewhere around there again.
"We're going to try to build from there, pick up a top 10 spot and put as many guys on the podium as we can," Konecne said.
KMA Sports will be in Corning Saturday for the finals from the 65th Annual John J. Harris Wrestling Tournament. You can hear the finals Saturday afternoon on KMA 960.
The complete interview with Coach Konecne can be viewed below.