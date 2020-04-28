(Treynor) -- Treynor boys golf coach Thad Nelson felt like his team was primed to make improvements this season. Sadly, he won't get to see those come to fruition due to the Iowa High School Athletic Association's decision to cancel the spring sports season.
"It was hard," Nelson said. "We kind of thought that was coming, but when reality hits that the season wasn't going to happen, it was tough. You hurt for those guys because I thought we were going to have a really good season and won't be able to experience that."
The Cardinals had just one senior in their lineup, Jack Stogdill, who had continued to improve throughout his career and was looking to be a contender for the Western Iowa Conference crown.
"He was going to have a really good season," Nelson said. "He was a two-time letterwinner and was poised to have a really good season. He saw how much he grew in his other activities this season, and I think in golf, we were going to see the same thing."
Stogdill was among many Cardinals who continued to put reps in with the hopes of having a season despite a hectic preseason that was suspended due to COVID-19 and impacted by Treynor's deep run to the state basketball tournament.
"Some of the guys were focused on that, other guys were getting out to the golf course on their own," Nelson said. "Just trying to get ready in hopes of starting quickly."
The Cardinals were slated to return their entire lineup from last season.
"We were really young last year," Nelson said. "Those guys were starting to grow in how they play the game. We saw some big improvements from some of the younger guys who didn't have a lot of tournament experience. This year, they were physically stronger and bigger. I thought our scoring would improve."
Juniors Joey Konz and Dawson Konz were hoping to build off strong sophomore seasons and mesh with Stogdill to create a formidable trio.
"I thought those two with Jack had the opportunity to be as good of a top three as there was in the conference," Nelson said.
Nelson also anticipated Ryan McIntyre, Trevor Casey, Tyler Christensen and Jonas Keay to be in the mix, too.
"We knew our top three," Nelson said. "We were just looking for our next three. We had a lot of guys with an opportunity to do that. It was just a matter of couple of them stepping up."
If there would have been a season, the Cardinals would have had their sights set on dethroning IKM-Manning of their Western Iowa Conference crown, while also making some noise in the postseason.
"It starts with winning the conference. Last year, we didn't play as well in the conference tournament as we would have liked, so it starts with getting a win there," Nelson said. "At sectionals, you want to advance. I think this group had a really good opportunity to do that. Once you're at districts, who knows what could happen."
The complete interview with Coach Nelson can be heard below.