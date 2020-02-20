(Des Moines) -- State education officials have rejected the Hamburg School District's request for high school class certification for a third time.
The State Education Board's vote came at its monthly meeting in Des Moines. This time, the vote was 9-0 against Hamburg's request to resume high school instruction under a career academy format. Last month, the board voted 4-to-4 on Hamburg's proposal. Hamburg School Superintendent Dr. Mike Wells tells KMA News early this afternoon that the board's decision came largely on recommendations of an Iowa Department of Education study questioning the viability of a high school in the K-8 district.
KMA News will have more on this story later this afternoon.