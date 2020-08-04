(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hall of Fame is announcing its fifth class all throughout the month of the August.
The latest inductee is the late Austin Ebertowski, a 2011 graduate of Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln.
“I think the biggest thing (with Austin) I remember was the first time I saw him as a freshman I could tell there was something a little bit different, a little bit more special about him as an athlete,” his former coach Justin Kammrad said. “He was a little reserved, but once you got to know him, he would open up the show.”
Ebertowski put on a show throughout his football and track careers at Abraham Lincoln. He got his first real action during his sophomore season against Sioux City East and merely broke the single-game rushing record in the state with 451 yards.
“He just kept making play after play,” Kammrad said of the record-breaking game. “Everybody knew he was extremely fast, but it was his durability, his ability to maintain body control and leverage and deliver contact as well. He performed in everything we asked him to do.”
As a junior, Ebertowski rushed for 1,641 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 9.0 yards per carry, but he was just getting started. In 2010, he broke the single-season school rushing record with 2,078 yards and 39 touchdowns while averaging 11.0 yards per carry.
“Many of the younger kids looked up to him,” Kammrad said. “He had a work ethic and was extremely driven. He helped lay the framework of what you need to do on the football field, the weight room and academically to be successful. He was a guy that many of the kids growing up at that time wanted to be like.”
While Ebertowski’s impact on the football field was tremendous, he was also one of the state’s best sprinters at the time. He ran a 10.99 in the 2010 100 meter dash to capture the championship and finished second in the 200.
Ebertowski went on to the University of Northern Iowa for three years before transferring to Morningside for his final two years of eligibility. Last June, he passed away at the age of 25 while driving on the Interstate in downtown Reno, Nevada, where he was living.
“He was a kid that many thought they didn’t know,” Kammrad added. “He was maybe a bit misunderstood, but he was always giving and caring for those around him. He embraced the fact that his success would change other people’s lives around him and bring happiness and joy to them.”
Ebertowski will be honored in this year’s KMA Sports Hall of Fame at a later date to be determined. Find previous Hall of Fame inductees and their stories linked here.
Listen to the complete interview with Coach Kammrad below.
