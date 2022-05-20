(Des Moines) -- KMAland athletes secured one state championship and 22 medals during the Class 2A and 3A portion of the second day of the 2022 State Track & Field Championships.
KMAland's lone state title came in boys Class 3A, where Lewis Central blazed their way to a 4x200 championship with the foursome of Braylon Kammrad, Tyler Hinsley, Luciano Fidone and Jonathan Humpal.
"It's always great to be a state champion," Kammrad said. "This is what we worked for all year."
"We're just in awe," Hinsley said. "We put in countless hours with handoffs. Yesterday, we went to a separate track to work on handoffs."
The Titans' quartet ran a 1:29.47, edging Benton by 0.36.
"This was our day," Hinsley said.
"I knew these guys would come out fast," Kammrad said. "I just had to maintain it and seal the deal."
The 4x200 triumph is Titans' first title since Logan Jones dominated the throws in 2019.
"They did a great job of maintaining composure and taking care of business," said Lewis Central head coach Matt Argotsinger. "There were teams next to them on the last handoff, and they had a good handoff."
It's also the first relay title for the Titans since 1974.
"It means a lot for our kids and program to have a running championship," Argotsinger said. "It sets the table for things to come. Our kids know they have a chance to do some special things at the end of the year."
Elsewhere in the 3A 4x200, LeMars finished third.
Lewis Central's championship outing was one of three 4x200 medals collected by KMAland teams as the Underwood and Treynor girls represented the Western Iowa Conference well with top five finishes.
Underwood edged their WIC foe, taking third in 1:45.91 with Jordyn Reimer, Tayler Krueger, Aliyah Humphrey and Tieler Hull.
"I'm happy with how we ran," Reimer said. "We didn't get first, but we PR'd. I'm always happy with that."
"We worked hard for this," Hull said. "At the beginning of the season, I don't think we thought we could be third at state, but this one kind of surprised us."
Krueger is the lone senior on the Eagles' 4x200.
"Taylor is a great senior leader, and we'll miss her," Humphrey said. "But we're ready to come back and PR again."
Treynor's team of Jozie Lewis, Olivia Larsen, Clara Teigland and Rachel Kinsella claimed fifth in 1:46.85.
"We all worked hard this year to get to where we are," Lewis said. "We got a PR. We did the best we could and had a good outcome."
"I'm really proud," said Kinsella. "We were blessed."
Teigland's contributions to the 4x200 came just minutes after she secured her qualification in Saturday's 100 meter hurdle finals with the second-best time in preliminaries (15.37).
"It's always a challenge," Teigland said. "But I took advantage of my rest time and gave it my all. I love this team. When you're having a good time, you want to run well."
Harlan also posted a medal-winning girls relay, claiming fifth in the 3A distance medley with Kami Stork, Samantha Ineson, Lilly Metzger and Kaia Bieker in 4:14.11.
"We knew we could trust God and each other," said Bieker. "All the training we've been doing came together. It was fun to get out here and race hard."
Bieker's anchor leg was her latest strong showing in her state meet swan song.
"With this team, it's special to show them the ropes," Bieker said. "We've come to practice every day with the mentality that we need to give it our all. That came together today."
Five more KMAland girls teams will earn their medals on Saturday thanks to strong preliminary showings on Friday. The Hawkeye Ten Conference secured 37.5% of the spots in the 3A 4x400 finals thanks to qualifications from Atlantic (fourth), Harlan (seventh) and Glenwood (eighth).
Underwood advanced to the finals of the 2A 4x100 with a third-place showing in preliminaries. Treynor secured their spot in the 2A 4x400 finals by finishing fourth in the preliminaries.
Individually, Glenwood's Abby Hughes ensured herself of a medal in her senior season with a sixth-place finish in the 3A 400 meter hurdles (1:05.84).
"I PR'd," Hughes said. "That's what matters. I should be satisfied, but I wish I could have placed higher. The race strategy was to get out hard. I did that."
The medal is a fitting end to Hughes' prep career in the event as she blossomed into a contender in the 400 hurdles during her junior and senior seasons.
"I'm proud of myself for taking my time down this year," she said. "I'm happy with myself."
In boys action, Underwood claimed third in the distance medley with Michael Dose, Chase Ryan, Scott Pearson and Bryce Patten in 3:36.29.
The Eagles finished second in the second heat, then sweat out the final heat to determine their fate.
"We all ran our best," Ryan said. "I'm happy with how we ran today."
"We tried our hardest," Pearson said. "It wasn't as high of a place as we liked, but we're happy with the results."
Pearson's contribution to the distance medley earned him his seventh career medal.
It's also his sixth as part of a relay.
Pearson will earn his eighth on Saturday, thanks to Underwood's qualification in the 4x400 finals after taking fourth in the preliminaries. The Eagles qualified for the 4x100 finals, and senior Carter Davis moved to the 110 meter hurdle finals by finishing sixth in 15.16.
Shenandoah junior Tyler Laughlin collected some hardware with a fifth-place finish in the discus.
Laughlin threw 154-00 to become Shenandoah's first individual boy medalist since Jake Cerven finished eighth in the long jump in 2015.
"It's fantastic," Laughlin said. "Last year, I had a bad day up here. I saved my throws really well. It was a good day overall. Everything was just clicking."
LeMars' Brandon VanderSluis was third in the 3A shot put with a toss of 59-03.75, Bishop Heelan's Aidan Kuehl was third in the long jump (22-09.75), and Central Decatur finished eighth in the 4x200 (1:32.07). Bishop Heelan also posted the top preliminary time in the 3A 4x100 (42.82)
Find full results from KMAlanders here and check out the video interviews with those quoted above here.