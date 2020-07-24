(Atlantic) -- The 2020 Cass County Fair has begun with a much different look due to COVID-19 changes.
Due to the pandemic going on around the world and as well in the state of Iowa the Cass County Fair board made the decision to cancel all non 4-H and FFA events this year. Also for this year all shows and contests are not open to the public, as only immediate family members are allowed to attend their 4-H and FFA members events.
“Exhibitors and their families when they check in are getting wristbands. We also have gates as we don’t want people driving through the fairgrounds. People are also not allowed to get back into the show areas as we do have gates that are closed for all of our main show areas where you have to have a wristband to enter into those gated areas,” County Director Katharine Olson said.
The fair kicked off with static judging beginning on Wednesday and the events will conclude with the Swine show on Tuesday. Also adding to the COVID guidelines will be a show and go style of livestock show.
“I have a market steer for FFA as well as a breeding heifer for FFA and then a market heifer for 4-H. We will bring our calves in the morning and weigh them in and then stay all day. We will then show them during the day and take them home that night and our market cattle we will put on a trailer and sell them,” CAM FFA member Mallory Behnken said.
All shows will be livestreamed on The Cass County Fair (IA) Facebook page the page will also post live results at the link : https://www.extension.iastate.edu/cass/content/cass-county-fair-results-0?fbclid=IwAR0glPNokZhT8fS3XptYqBYkiOZAAVJCwk5C-0ba_LDOZHigtiO2EDpz-C4
