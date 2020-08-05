(Auburn) -- The 2020 Nemaha County Fair will look a little different this year. With changes from direct health measures this year's Nemaha County Fair will not be open to the public.
This year all public events will be cancelled for the fair in order to limit the number of people at the fairgrounds to ensure safety. This includes events such as the parade, carnival or any other event sponsored by the Fair Board.
“It’s going to be different kinda like a lot of things are this year. We are going to make it work and we want to showcase the 4-Hers and all the hard work they have done,” Extension Educator for Nemaha County Gary Lesoing said.
The 4-H events will also look a little different this year as well. Static events will be dropped off at the fairgrounds tomorrow and will then be judged on Friday. For the livestock shows they will be in a show and go format starting with the horse and poultry show on Sunday and wrap up next Wednesday with the swine and pet show. These shows will be livestreamed on the Nemaha County website and Facebook page. Lesoing explained his pleasure with deciding to have some sort of fair for the 4-Hers.
“We definitely had to have something. That was a big emphasis across the state I think. The majority of counties across the state had to have some type of fair and we wanted to limit the potential for spread, but we definitely wanted to showcase these kids and all their hard work,” Lesoing said.
To see a full list of fair events you can go to the Nemaha County Fairgrounds & Agricultural Society Facebook page or nemahacountyfair.org
