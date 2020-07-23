(Syracuse) -- Despite the unique circumstances, the 2020 Otoe County Fair is underway in Syracuse, albeit in a different format.
Like many fairs, the Otoe County Fair is being held under a "show-and-go" format. Extension Educator Sarah Purcell says the way officials were forced to conduct this year's fair, due to concerns over COVID-19, brings out many strange emotions.
"It's a sad feeling," Purcell said. "It's not what we want for the fair or for the kids. The Otoe County Fair is always an exciting time."
While the circumstances surrounding the fair are not ideal, Purcell says being able to allow the 4H and FFA exhibitors to still have some sort of fair is rewarding.
"The 4H youth really do put a lot of time and energy into their projects," she said. "We knew that the fair and showing off what they learned was important to them. I'm really proud of our Otoe County Ag Society, our Otoe County 4H Council, our extension board. Even our county commissioners and the city of Syracuse were an instrumental in putting on a modified fair, so our youth could have this experience."
The fair started on Sunday the 19th with static exhibits and will conclude this Sunday with the dog and horse shows. Other shows at the fair include swine, beef, goat, sheep and rabbit shows. The complete schedule of events can be viewed below.